Baseball Roundup | Truckers, Big Red, Wildcats, Trojans all win

Norwalk 6, Ontario 3

ONTARIO — The Norwalk Truckers picked up a big Northern Ohio League win on Tuesday night defeating the Ontario Warriors 6-3.

The Truckers struck first in the top of the third scoring a run and never trailed from then on. They added another run in the fourth, two in the fifth and two in the sixth to take home the win.

The Truckers collected nine hits offensively led by Quinn Hipp, Chandler Baker and Ian Keefer with two hits a piece. Keefer had a double. Jacob Roth, Bryson Harvey and Blake Obringer each added one hit a piece with Obringer and Harvey having doubles. Keefer and Harvey each grove in a pair of runs while Baker had one RBI.

Obringer picked up the win on the mound going 5 2/3 innings allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits while striking out five. Hervey tossed one and 1/3 innings of relief work allowing one run on one hit while striking out one.

The Truckers improve to 13-5 on the year and host Oak Harbor on Wednesday.

Plymouth 12, Monroeville 0 F/5

PLYMOUTH — The Plymouth Big Red kept their Firelands Conference Championship hopes alive with a big win over the Monroeville Eagles on Tuesday. Sitting two games back of St. Paul and New London, the Big Red have three games left to control their own destiny in the FC race.

The Big Red started off by taking care of business against Monroeville beating the Eagles 12-0.

Plymouth jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead after the first and never looked back. The Big Red scored in every inning since, two in the second, four in the third and three in the third to take the run-rule win.

Austin Nester led the way for the Big Red with three hits and three RBI while scoring twice. Mitchell Chaffins added a pair of hits, two RBI, three runs scored and two walks while Walker Elliott added a two-hit game and scored twice. Anthony Montgomery added a hit and two runs scored while Seth Bailey had a hit, a run scored, an RBI and a walk for a full day at the dish. Jarrett Miller had a hit and an RBI and Logan Myers rounded out the offensive attack with a hit.

Nester, Chaffins, Montgomer and Elliott all had doubles while Chaffins also ripped a triple.

Nester picked up the win on the mound tossing four scoreless innings allowing just two hits while striking out six. Lukas Montgomery came in clean up duty tossing a scoreless inning with a pair of strikeouts.

Plymouth improves to 15-4 on the season and 8-3 in the FC. Monroeville falls to 7-12 on the year and 1-10 in the FC. The two teams will meet again on Wednesday.

New London 11, Mapleton 3

NANKIN — The New London Wildcats kept pace with the St. Paul Flyers atop the Firelands Conference race with an 11-3 win over Mapleton on Tuesday night.

The Wildcats started out strong and scored in every inning except the fifth. They put up a run in the first, two in the second, one in the third, five in the fourth, one in the sixth and one more for good measure in the seventh. They smashed 14 hits on the game led by Ryan Lane’s four-hit, four-RBI night. He doubles and homered to lead the Wildcats at the dish.

Josh Hess had a successful day at the plate with three hits including a double. Derek Smith had a pair of hits and Peyton Wilson added two hits, both doubles, and an RBI. Joe Christoph had a hit and an RBI while Keaton Houghtlen, Dan Matthews and Parker Ruble each added a hit. Jake Gerlak had two RBI despite going hitless.

Lane picked up his seventh win on the mound throwing seven strong inning allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits while striking out 13 and walking one.

The Wildcats improved to 15-5 on the year and 10-1 in the FC. They are back in action on Friday traveling to Huron.

South Central 6, Crestview 4

Olivesburg — The South Central Trojans picked up an impressive Firelands Conference win over Crestview on Tuesday night 6-4.

The Trojans took advantage of six Cougar errors while collecting eight hits to come away with the win. South Central scored one on the second, one in the fourth, one in the fifth and three in the seventh to complete the come-from-behind win after entering the seventh trailing 4-3.

Ben Lamoreaux tossed a gem for the Trojans going six strong innings allowing just four runs (none earned) on five hits striking out five and walking two. Isaiah Seidel picked up the save tossing a scoreless seventh inning striking out two and walking two.

Aaron Lamoreaux had the only multi-hit game for the Trojans with a pair of singles. Seidel, Simon Blair, Josh Bonet, Ben Lamoreaux, Gatlin Depore and Andrew Madison each contributed with hits. Ben Lamoreaux had the team’s only double while adding an RBI. Madison had a pair of RBI as well. Ben Lamoreaux and Aaron Lamoreaux scored twice while Blair and Bonet scored one time each.

The Trojans travel to Hillsdale on Friday.