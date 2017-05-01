Tigers pound Bauer, Indians, 7-1, in series opener

DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers did another number on Indians right-handed pitcher Trevor Bauer. They scored five runs over the first two innings and went on to beat the Indians, 7-1, Monday at Comerica Park.

The Tigers improved to 9-4 this season when they score five runs or more. They have scored 14 combined runs in their last two games, both wins, and are expected to get first baseman Miguel Cabrera back in the lineup Tuesday. Cabrera has been on the disabled list with a right groin strain since April 22.

Bauer allowed two runs in the first inning and three in the second. Nick Castellanos and Victor Martinez hit back-to-back RBI doubles in the first inning.

With one out in the second, Bauer gave up a walk to Jose Iglesias, a single to Ian Kinsler and a three-run home run to Tyler Collins.

Martinez hit a bunt single against the shift in the fifth inning, the first bunt single of his career, according to STATS Inc. Justin Upton followed with a double to center. That ended the night for Bauer with runners on second and third with none out.

The Indians brought right-hander Zach McAllister to face Alex Avila, who hit a two-run single to center to give the Tigers a 7-1 lead.

Bauer allowed seven runs on seven hits over four-plus innings. He walked five and struck out three. The seven earned runs are tied for the most Bauer has allowed in a game. It's the third time he's allowed that many earned runs.

Bauer allowed six run on eight hits over five innings against the Tigers on April 6.

Martinez finished 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored. Collins and Castellanos each had two hits.

Left-hander Daniel Norris allowed one run on five hits over six innings. He walked four and struck out eight, his highest total over five starts this season.

Norris gave up a leadoff walk to Michael Martinez, the No. 9 hitter, before Carlos Santana grounded into a double play. But Norris gave up a single to Francisco Lindor, a walk to Michael Brantley and an RBI single to Edwin Encarnacion.

Sanchez allowed one hit over the final two innings of relief. He struck out two in a clean eighth inning of work and finished with three strikeouts.

