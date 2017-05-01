But the athletes of the area are not showing signs of slowing down. Don’t believe me? Just take a look at this week’s Go Figure!

3

Number of first place finishes for Western Reserve senior Colton Puder during Friday’s Colonel Crawford Bob Royer Invitational. Puder won the 100, 200 and 400-meter dashes while taking second in the long jump. He ran the 100 in 11.62 seconds, the 400 in 52 seconds, the 200 in 23.29 seconds and leaped 19-feet-4.25 in the long jump.

6

Number of hits in a 2-day span for Norwalk’s Jacob Roth who had two hits last Wednesday, a double and a triple, and four hits last Thursday including four RBI and four runs in that same game.

44

Number of runs scored by the Norwalk Truckers in their two games against the Willard Flashes. Norwalk put up 20 runs in a 20-4 win on Wednesday then scored 24 the next night in a 24-2 win on Thursday.

15-04.75

Distance Edison’s Kennedy Ames leaped in the long jump competition during Friday’s Bellevue Elks Invite winning the championship. She also took second in the high jump with a leap of 4-10.

12.66

Number of seconds it took New London’s Morgan Luedy to run the 100-meter dash during Friday’s Mapleton Night Invitational. The time earned her a first place finish, her second of the meet along with the high jump when she leaped and even five feet.

0.43

The earned run average of Monroeville sophomore Carley Helmstetter after she threw yet another shutout on Saturday in a win over Sandusky St. Mary. She has given up just six earned runs in 96 innings this season.

19-9

The final scored of the Plymouth Big Red’s win over the No. 3 ranked baseball team in Division III Seneca East. The Big Red put up 11 runs in the bottom of the sixth to earn the run-rule win. Seth Bailey (above) had a single, a double and three RBI for the game.

26

Number of Northern Ohio League tennis titles for the Norwalk Truckers in program history. A 27th title will give them more NOL championships than any other school in a single sport in the history of the league.

2

Number of teams tied atop the Firelands Conference standings after the New London Wildcats and St. Paul Flyers split their season series giving both teams one conference loss on the year. New London has won the last four FC titles while St. Paul is looking for its first since 1984/85.

If you see an interesting number from a high school sporting event you think we could know about, email it to jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com and you could see it used in next week’s Go Figure!