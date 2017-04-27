Truckers' bats coming alive at right time

But they sure haven’t had much trouble the last two games scoring a combined 44 runs in two days earning two wins over the Willard Flashes including a 24-2 drubbing on Thursday afternoon. The Truckers took home a 20-4 win over Willard on Wednesday giving Norwalk their highest offensive output of the season.

After starting the year struggling to put the bat on the ball, the Truckers easily pieced together their most successful two-game stretch at the plate.

“These guys are working at it a lot,” Douglas added. “Every day we are working on the mental and physical parts of hitting. We will take these two wins and hopefully get a double-header in on Saturday at Ashland and give us a good resume going into the tournament draw on Sunday.

“We are still not squaring it up all that much. We did hit a few balls hard and into the gaps, but we still struck out more than I would have liked and we didn’t square it up as much as I would have liked. We struggled offensively, but were still able to win some baseball games.”

Norwalk opened the game up on Thursday with a three-run first inning as the first three batters reached base and were all driven in by a Bryson Harvey two-out, three-run, bases-loaded single. The Truckers then put up 11 runs in the third inning highlighted by a Jacob Roth two-run single. Harvey also added an RBI double while Austin Christman had 3 RBI in the inning on two seperate hits. Mitchell Perry had an RBI single and Grant Fulger had RBIs in the inning before all of the dust settled. The Truckers scored three more in the fourth and four more in the fifth to take the run-rule win.

Roth led the way at the plate with a huge day going 4-for-5 with five RBI and scored four runs for the Truckers.

“He only has three strikeouts on the season,” Douglas said. “He makes contact a lot and he was even hitting it really hard at the beginning of the year, but the ball was just finding people. Now he is hitting some gaps and it is great to see. He is such a competitor and a very good all around player and a pleasure to coach. He plays the game the right way.”

Perry also added four hits and drove in three runs while scoring twice. Quinn Hipp had three hits with a pair of RBI and two runs. Harvey had two hits with four RBI and Christman had two hits and three RBI. Chandler Baker ripped a pair of hits and drove in a run while Fulger also added a pair of hits with an RBI.

The Flashes saw a bit of offense of their own when Chad Mahl ripped a solo home run in the bottom of the first.

“He hit the ball with two hands,” Willard coach Mike Hill said. “He had a bad habit of getting out in front of pitches and hitting them with one hand on the bat, but he worked really hard and fixed that and has been hitting the ball well for us lately. He came to the plate with a better thought process and a better approach.”

Willard added a run in the fourth on an RBI ground out by Derek Brubaker. Bryce Bailey started the game on the mound for Willard allowing 10 hits. The Flashes committed 10 errors on the evening.

“Bailey pitched well enough to keep us in the game, but our defense just didn’t get it done,” Hill said. “That has kind of been the history with our pitching staff. We have good pitchers, but 10 errors just is not going to help.”

The Flashes fall to 2-15 on the season and are back in action on Friday hosting South Central.

“It has been a tough year,” Hill said. “We have doubled our wins from last year so that is a glass-half-full way of looking at it. But it is getting tough. We just keep preaching to do your job and do what you have to do. We are in a tough spot because now do we prepare for four years down the road or the next four games? We have younger kids who need the experience if we are going to build something here.”

The Truckers improve to 12-5 on the season and travel to Ashland on Saturday for a double-header.

