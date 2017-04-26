Baseball Roundup | Early lead keys Truckers to victory

Norwalk 20, Willard 4

The Truckers jumped out to an early lead in a 16-run Northern Ohio League victory over the Crimson Flashes on Wednesday.

Norwalk got on the board quickly, scoring nine runs in the first inning and eight more in the second.

Quinn Hipp earned the win for Truckers on the mound. He went three innings, allowing one hit and fanning four. Josh Buerger took the loss for Willard, surrendering 11 runs on 10 hits and striking out one.

Norwalk collected 14 hits. Mitchell Perry, Chandler Baker and Blake Obringer all plated three runs, as Hipp added two. Jacob Roth and Perry each hit a double and triple, while Bryson Harvey and Baker each notched a double.

Buerger went 2 of 3 at the plate to lead Willard in hits. Christian Mathews tallied two RBI.

Plymouth 8, S. Central 6

GREENWICH —Two runs in the seventh inning gave the Big Red all it needed to earn a Firelands Conference win over the Trojans on Wednesday.

Plymouth put up a run in the first inning, but fell behind in the third when South Central scored four runs. The Big Red responded by scoring in each of the four remaining innings.

Seth Bailey earned the win, allowing two unearned runs on two hits while striking out a pair. Owen Keysor shouldered the loss, four earned runs on three hits.

Anthony Montgomery and Logan Myers led the way at the plate, as each doubled and drove in a couple of runs.

Simon Blair, Josh Bonet and Ben Lamoreaux each plated a run. Blair doubled and singled and Bonet added two base-hits.

Crestview 10, W. Reserve 0

OLIVESBURG — The Roughriders fell behind early and could not make a comeback in a to the Cougars on Wednesday.

Justin Studd took the loss, giving up seven earned runs on nine hits and two K’s.

Devin Good, Brayden Hood, Taylor Priddy, and Zac Hankins all had a single for Western.