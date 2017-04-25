Wildcats strike first, take FC lead over Flyers

The Wildcats hosted the St. Paul Flyers on Tuesday evening with both teams undefeated in FC play and both teams looking to secure first place for a day. The Wildcats used a 4-run first inning to build a comfortable lead and cruise the rest of the way winning 6-1 to take possession of first place in the FC race.

With ace Ryan Lane on the mound, the Wildcats provided the Kent State University commit with some run support very early in the contest. In the bottom of the first, New London plated four runs on four hits. It was all Lane needed.

Jake Gerlak started the inning off with a triple on a gapper to right center. Derek Smith then doubled home Gerlak with Lane trading places with him a few pitches later. Peyton Wilson added the final touched on the inning with a 2-run home run to left giving the Wildcats the 4-0 lead after the first.

“They were not typical hits that we have been getting this season,” New London coach Tony Hamilton said. “We have been getting a lot of infield hits and flairs over the infielders heads. All of those hits were squared up well and hit hard. If Jake Gerlak hits one to the fence, he is on third automatically. Derek Smith had a great game with a couple hits and Ryan hit the ball hard a couple of times. Then of course Peyton Wilson had the big hit.”

The Flyers didn’t go away though scoring a run in the top of the second to prevent the Wildcats from getting too comfortable. With two outs, Brandon Saldusky reached on an infield single and was driven in by Gavin Starcher’s RBI double to make it 4-1. The Wildcats responded with a run of their own in the bottom of the bottom of the second after Gerlak drew a lead-off walk and later scored on an error. New London added an insurance run with Gerlak in the middle of it again after a lead-off single and a stolen base allowed him to score on a Smith RBI single to make it 6-1. Lane took care of the rest.

“Hats off to Ryan,” St. Paul coach Jim Carper said. “He is the best for a reason. He makes their team. They are a great team regardless, but when Ryan is on the hill, opposing teams have to have their A-game the entire time.”

Lane tossed a complete game 4-hitter allowing one run and striking out 12.

“I liked that he just doesn’t stand there and try to blow it by everyone,” Hamilton said. “He enters the game with a plan and a strategy and he executes it. He noticed they swing at the high strike and he got a few on that. I have never had to tell him what pitch to throw. Actually, I have never had to do any coaching with him as far as pitching. We usually ask him questions and ask him to work with some of our pitchers.”

St. Paul’s Colton Service threw an impressive six and 2/3 innings of relief work allowing two runs on just five hits and striking out six.

“I am very happy with the way Colten came in and pitched,” Carper said. “That was phenomenal. He had control the entire time and worked the count a bit. He did what he had to do and he kept us in a position to win the game.”

After the 4-run first, Hamilton admitted to thinking about playing a strategy game of pulling Lane and saving him for the next day when the two teams would meet again. But he decided to go for the win and the FC lead instead of take a chance.

“We talked about it, but then we thought four runs isn’t the ballgame,” Hamilton said. “St. Paul scores a lot of runs late in the game. We switch pitchers and they get a couple of hits and we make a couple of mistakes defensively and they are back in it. We just had to get that first one. In high school baseball, you never assume any kind of lead is safe. If you have a win, you have to take it and take one day at a time.”

Starcher led the way offensively for the Flyers with two hits and an RBI. Saldusky added a hit and a run while Kurt Maxwell added the only other hit for St. Paul.

The Wildcats had nine hits as a ball club led by Smith with three hist and two RBI. Gerlak added two hits and scored three times. Lane, Wilson, Kenton Houghtlen and Josh Hess all added hits. Wilson’s was a 2-run homer.

The Wildcats improve to 14-3 and 9-0 in the FC. St. Paul falls to 13-4 on the season and 7-1 in the FC. The two teams meet again on Wednesday at St. Paul.

“We started hitting at the end and they just made some great plays on defense,” Carper said. “That game was why these two teams were tied for first coming in. Tomorrow is a new day. We are going to be ready.”

