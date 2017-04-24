With everything from baseball, softball, track and tennis going on, the local athletes and teams put up some very impressive performances. Lets take a look at those in this week’s Go Figure!

3

Number of wins for the Norwalk baseball team in less than 24 hours. After hosting Huron at 7 p.m. at Sports Force Parks in Sandusky on Friday night, a 3-1 win, the Truckers traveled to Madison for a pair of games against the Rams and Clyde. Norwalk came away with two wins and finished off a Major League Baseball type of stretch going 3-0.

5

Number of runs given up during that three game stretch. Norwalk beat Huron 3-1, then took down Madison 6-4 and saw Bryson Harvey toss a complete game shutout beating Clyde 4-0.

15

Number of strikeouts during New London pitcher Ryan Lane’s 5-inning no hitter against Monroeville. The Wildcats won 11-0 by run rule as Lane recorded every out with a K. He had 67 strikeouts on the season and a 0.30 earned run average.

2

Number of hits given up by Edison’s Clay Cooper in a 9-0 win over Perkins last week. Cooper has yet to allow an earned run this season.

2

Number of home runs hit by Willard’s Haylie Hamons in a win over Hopewell-Loudon on Friday. Hamons smashed a grand slam in the first inning of the game and added a 2-run homer in the bottom of the sixth to give the Lady Flashes the lead and eventually the win. She had six RBI one the evening.

10

Number of RBI for South Central’s Skye Mills in a two game stretch against Mapleton last week. Mills drove in three runs and added a home run in Game 1 and an amazing seven RBI in Game 2.

4

Number of doubles divisions the Norwalk tennis team won during the Little Giant Doubles Tournament in Fremont on Saturday. The Truckers took all four divisions and brought home the team title.

5

Number of home runs hit during a double header between Western Reserve and Willard in softball on Saturday. Jena Adams, Catherine Hamons and Ashlee Tuttle all hit homers for Willard while Emmalee Cooke and Jacy Riley each added homers for Western.

1:52.70

Time it took the Monroeville girls 4x200 meter relay team to complete the race during the Huron Invitational on Saturday. The team finished first in the event and the runners include, Jordan Blackford, Adrian Barman, Brooke Barman and Kristen Smith.

38.69

Time it took Edison’s Bryce Ostheimer to run the 300-meter hurdles during the Huron Invite on Saturday, a new meet record.

If you see an interesting number from a high school sporting event, send it to jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com and you could see it used in next week’s Go Figure!