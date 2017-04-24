Cleveland Indians' Danny Salazar ends 'amazing road trip' with ugly loss to White Sox

"I said it once in spring training, no, I said it a lot of times," said Salazar. "We have the best rotation (in baseball). I still believe that. We can do amazing things out there."

For the first five games of this six- game trip, Salazar was right. The Indians' starting rotation was 5-0 with a 1.53 ERA. All five starters -- Corey Kluber, Carlos Carrasco, Josh Tomlin, Trevor Bauer and Salazar -- earned a victory in that stretch

Sunday, however, the streak ended in a less-than-amazing start by Salazar. He threw 35 pitches and allowed three runs in the first inning as the White Sox avoided being swept with a 6-2 victory.

The White Sox, held scoreless on Friday and Saturday as the Indians threw consecutive three-hitters, sent nine men to the plate in the first inning; it included four hits, two walks and one costly error by right fielder Abraham Almonte.

"I was a little bit wild and I didn't have my change-up for the whole game," said Salazar.

Salazar was only nine pitches into the game and Chicago already held a 1-0 lead on a double, single and sacrifice fly. Then Jose Abreu singled to right field. Almonte charged the ball and had it skip past him and roll to the fence. Tyler Saladino scored from first and Abreu went to third and eventually scored on Leury Garcia's single.

"I tried not to think about that and do the best I could out there," said Salazar. "I tried not to get mad because those guys make amazing plays for me all the time. But when you don't have command of your pitches it makes it hard to get out of the inning."

Salazar, after introducing himself to Chicago's entire lineup in the first inning, struck out the side in order in the second. It took him 14 pitches, most of them 95 mph fastballs.

"It looked like he maybe got a little mad, reared back and really started competing," said manager Terry Francona.

Salazar (1-2, 4.37) said he leaned on the fastball more out of necessity than anger because he couldn't throw his change for strikes. Still, the first inning was gnawing at him.

"It's frustrating because you want to get through your first inning quick," said Salazar. "When that happened, you have to keep your head up and keep the score right there."

In the fifth, the White Sox made it 4-1 after Salazar and plate umpire Dan Belino had a brief meeting. Salazar, with one out, threw a fastball over Jose Abreu's head. He hit him with the next pitch, a change-up. Belino didn't issue any warnings, but took a stroll to the mound.

"I tried to throw a two-seam fastball inside and the ball just (slipped) out of my hand," said Salazar, referring to the pitch that buzzed Abreu's tower. "Then I tried to throw a change-up and hit him. I didn't have any intention of hitting him. I have nothing against him."

Still Belino wanted to talk.

"He asked me if that was on purpose," said Salazar. "I said, "Dude, that was a change-up. I'm not trying to do that.' There were no warnings, he just wanted to ask. I tried to apologize right away."

Salazar's first four starts have reaped uneven results. He leads the team in strikeouts (36) and walks (11) and is tied for first with Corey Kluber with 23 hits allowed. On Sunday, he struck out nine to give him 20 strikeouts in 11 innings against the White Sox this season. Other than the fact that he's 0-2 in those starts, that's impressive.

The Indians finished this rain-shortened six-game trip through Minneapolis and Chicago with a 5-1 record. As for Salazar, with the Indians heading into Monday's off day and a six-game home stand against Houston and Seattle, he used the A-word again.

"It was an amazing road trip," said Salazar. "The way we played in Minnesota and the way we played in Chicago was amazing."

