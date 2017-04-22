Baseball Roundup | Truckers pick up a pair of impressive wins

Norwalk 6, Madison 4

MANSFIELD — The Norwalk Truckers took home a pair of wins in a tri-game against Madison and Clyde on Saturday. Norwalk beat Madion 6-4 in Game 1 while shutting out Clyde 4-0 in Game 2.

In Game 1, Norwalk jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the top of the third before Madison answered with a run in the home half of the inning. The Truckers picked up two more in the fourth and two more in the sixth to own a comfortable 6-1 lead heading to the seventh. Madison nearly completed the comeback with three runs in the bottom of the seventh, but the Truckers held on for a big win.

Norwalk collected eight hits in Game 1 led by Quinn Hipp who added three hits and four RBI to pace the Truckers at the dish. Blake Obringer had a pair of hits and scored twice. Hayden Risner, Mitchell Perry and Grant Fulger each added a hit. Perry also had an RBI in the ballgame.

Perry picked up the win on the mound tossing six strong innings allowing one run on five hits while striking out four. Hipp earned the save in the seventh allowing three runs on three hits and striking out two.

In Game 2, Bryson Harvey continued his impressive season on the mound throwing a complete game shutout against Clyde allowing just three hits and striking out one as the Truckers played near flawless defense behind him.

The Truckers took advantage of four Clyde errors scoring four runs on five hits. Leighton Battles, Chandler Baker, Perry, Obringer and Jacob Seitz all recorded singles. Perry had the only RBI of the game.

The Truckers improve to 10-4 on the year and return to the field on Tuesday hosting Bellevue.

New London 7, Brookside 4

Brookside 9, New London 4

SHEFFIELD — The New London Wildcats spit a twinbill with Brookside on Saturday winning Game 1 7-4 and losing Game 2 9-4.

The Wildcats overcame a tough day defensively after committing eight errors by producing at the dish. Collecting 13 hits, the Wildcats were able to score more runs to combat the defense. Dane Matthews led the way at the plate with three hits. Jake Gerlak, Josh Hess, and Keaton Houghtlen each collected two hits while Joe Christoph, Ryan Lane, Derek Smith and Peyton Wilson added a hit a piece.

Matthews had three RBI with Smith driving in two and Christoph, Houghtlen and Wilson adding one RBI each. Gerlak was 2-for-2 in stolen bases.

Christoph picked up the win on the mound tossing five innings giving up four runs on five hits. Matthews finished the game with two scoreless innings and added a strikeout.

In Game 2, the Wildcat errors were costly as they committed four more of them in a 9-4 loss. Offensively, New London still hit the ball well with eight hits. Gerlak and Smith continued to swing it well with two hits each. Christoph, Hayden Grills, Houghtlen and Matthews added hits. Christoph, Houghtlen, Matthews and Wilson all had RBIs.

The Wildcats own a 12-3 mark on the year and host Western Reserve on Monday, St. Paul on Tuesday and travel to St. Paul on Wednesday for an important Firelands Conference stretch.

MILAN — The Chargers lost a pair of non-league games by identical scores to the Whippets (15-3) Saturday.

In Game 1, Shelby’s Hunter Hoffman held Edison (9-8) to two unearned runs on two hits to go with five strikeouts.

Sam Stoll and Clay Cooper both had singles for the Chargers, who got solid pitching from both Nick Frederick and Sam Stoll against the Northern Ohio League’s top team. Frederick surrendered four runs (two earned) on eight hits in four innings, while Stoll only allowed two hits in three innings of scoreless relief. He struck out two.

In Game 2, Edison had a tough time solving Shelby’s Jacob Holloway. He gave up just two runs on six hits, striking out three.

Cooper had two hits and drove in a run to pace the Chargers. Cody Scott got the loss, despite only giving up three runs on five hits. Caden Cooper had four strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings of relief.

Willard 2, Western Reserve 1

Western Reserve 11, Willard 3

WILLARD — The Western Reserve Roughriders and Willard Flashes met up on a chilly Saturday and split a double-header.

In Game 1, the two teams battled to a scoreless tie into the seventh before Western grabbed a run in the top half of the inning on a Bailey Hahn RBI single bringing home Tylor Priddy.

In the home half of the inning, Alec Gardner started things off with a single and advanced to second on a balk. After a Phil Bogner walk, the Flashes had runners at first and second with one out. Derek Brubaker singled to load the bases with one down. Ian Brown then laid down a sacrifice to score Gardner and tie the ballgame at one. With the bases still loaded, Jose Sandoval stepped in and delivered a walk-off RBI single to win it for the Flashes.

The Flashes had just five hits on the evening, one each from Brubaker, Gardner, Josh Buerger, Brown and Sandoval. Sandoval and Gardner had the two RBI.

Western had just four hits on the game. Two came off of the bat of Braeden Wright while Hahn and Justin Studd added the other two hits. Hahn had the only RBI.

Josh Buerger picked up the win with a strong seven innings of work allowing one run on two hits and striking out six.

In Game 2, after Willard scored one in the bottom of the first, Western went off for two runs in the second, four in the third, two in the fourth and two in the fifth before adding one more in the seventh for good measure. Willard scored two in the bottom of the seventh but couldn’t climb out of the 11-1 deficit.

Studd collected three hits on the game and added an RBI and two runs scored. Matt Perkins, Stephen Hood, Hahn, Devin Good and Payton Studd all had one hit. Priddy, Hood, Justin Studd, Payton Studd and Good all had one RBI while Hahn drove in two.

For Willard, Chad Mahl and Sandoval had the only two hits for the Flashes. Mahl had an RBI in the loss.

Hahn picked up the win in three innings for work allowing one run on no hits.

Western now owns an 8-8 record and travels to New London on Monday.

Willard has a 2-13 record and travels to Columbian on Tuesday.