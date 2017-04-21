Baseball Roundup | Lane fires no-hitter against Monroeville

N. London 11, Monroeville 0

NEW LONDON — Ryan Lane has caught fire. The Wildcat senior tossed a no-hitter against the Eagles in Friday’s Firelands Conference matchup.

Lane also fanned 15 batters, putting him at 65 K’s on the season with an ERA of .3.

At the dish, Lane singled, doubled and collected three RBI, while Peyton Wilson doubled, singled and drove in two runs. Josh Hess also doubled home a run.

New London improved to 11-2 overall and 7-0 in the FC on the season.

Norwalk 3, Huron 1

SANDUSKY — Friday night’s non-league matchup between the Truckers and Tigers was a pitcher’s duel, as the two teams totaled just seven hits.

Jacob Roth earned the W for Norwalk, allowing one run on four hits to go with four K’s. Quinn Hipp pitched one and two-third innings of relief work, striking out two.

Mitchell Perry, Ian Keefer and Hipp all singled for Norwalk, as Keefer plated two runs and Roth added an RBI.

The Truckers improved to 8-4 on the season and will play at Mansfield Madison in a double-header today.

Edison 3, Margaretta 1

MILAN — The Chargers and Polar Bears finished up a previously delayed game, playing the last two innings.

Tied 1-1 going into the seventh, Edison was able to take the win on RBI singles by Sam Stoll and Braden Ehrhardt.

Clay Cooper picked up the win, allowing only two hits, while fanning 11.

Edison 7, Margaretta 4

MILAN — A five-run sixth inning powered the Chargers to their second win of the day.

Although he only pitched two innings, Richard Crooks earned the victory on the mound, recording one strikeout.

Crooks took care of business at the plate as well, plating three runs and smacking a double. Clay Cooper, Nick Frederick and Dalton Burns all drove in a run. Cooper and Braden Ehrhardt each added a double.

Edison (9-6, 5-2) will take on Shelby today in a non-conference outing.

Plymouth 5, W. Reserve 0

COLLINS — Friday night was a quiet one for both the Big Red and Roughriders, as they combined for just six hits.

But it was Plymouth who made them count.

Seth Bailey led the way with three singles and two RBI, followed by Jarrett Miller with an RBI and Walker Elliot added a base-hit.

On the mound, Bailey pitched the two-hit shut out, striking out five batters. Justin Studd suffered the loss, fanning seven.

Stephen Hood and Studd were the two ‘Riders to collect a hit.

Mapleton 12, S. Central 4

NANKIN — An eight-run sixth inning doomed the Trojans in Friday’s FC contest.

Trailing 4-3 with just an inning and one-half to go, South Central gave up eight runs to fall behind for good.

Isaiah Seidel took the loss, allowing one earned run on three hits and three walks, while fanning seven.

Simon Blair, Josh Bonet, Aaron Lamoreaux and Owen Keysor all drove home a run for the Trojan offense.