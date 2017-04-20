Baseball Roundup | Big Red strike first, hold on for win

Plymouth 8, W. Reserve 3

PLYMOUTH — The Big Red scored early and often to send the Roughriders home with a loss.

Mitchell Chaffins earned the win on the mound for Plymouth. He pitched four innings, giving up zero runs, two hits and striking out five. Stephen Hood took the loss for Western. He tossed four innings, surrendering five runs on five hits, and fanning five.

Matt Perkins, Tylor Priddy, and Hood each drove in one run for the ‘Riders.

A.J. Hamman plated three runs for the Big Red. Logan Myers, Austin Nester, Seth Bailey and Chaffins all collected multiple hits, including a double for Chaffins and Bailey.

N. London 10, Monroeville 6

MONROEVILLE — A quick start to Thursday’s Firelands Conference game against the Eagles propelled the Wildcats to victory.

New London got on the board early, going up 7-0 by the end of the second inning.

Peyton Wilson won the pitching duel, allowing four earned runs on five hits and six K’s.

Wilson also took care of business on the offensive side of the plate with a single, double and three RBI. Jake Gerlak and Derek Smith each collected two hits, while Joe Christoph plated a run.

Mapleton 13, S. Central 1

GREENWICH — The Trojans had a rough outing in Thursday’s FC matchup with the Mounties.

Evan Legg suffered the loss on the mound, giving up five earned runs on 10 hits

Owen Keysor notched South Central’s only hit and run to lead the offense.