Truckers lose late lead in loss to Shelby

Unfortunately, the other 2/3 of an inning saw the Shelby Whippets put up five runs and steal a 5-1 Northern Ohio League win at Norwalk High School.

The Truckers got on the board in the bottom of the first after Blake Obringer started things off with a single and a stolen base. Mitchell Perry stepped in with one out and laced a 2-strike liner to left bringing Obringer around to score. With the Truckers leading 1-0, they handed the ball over to Obringer who shut the Whippets down for six strong innings.

Obringer was able to work out of multiple jams throughout the game. In the third, he allowed two 2-out singles before punching out the Shelby batter for the final out. In the fourth, he allowed a leadoff single before Jacob Roth made a heads-up play getting the runner out at third on a fielder’s choice a couple of batters later.

In the fifth, Obringer walked the leadoff batter and allowed a single giving Shelby two on with no out. A ground ball hit the Shelby runner between second and third giving the Truckers a break after another fielder’s choice to get the lead runner at second. With runners on first and second, Obringer picked up a strikeout and forced a groundout to end the inning unharmed. He did it against in the sixth after the leadoff runner reached on an error. Obringer hit the next batter giving Shelby another 2-on, no-out situation.

On a sacrifice bunt attempt, Obringer fired the ball to third nailing the lead runner before forcing a groundout giving Shelby a runner on second and third with two outs. Obringer forced a ground ball to first to end the threat.

“That is why he was an All-District pitcher last year,” Norwalk coach Wes Douglas said. “He just competes and has some great command.”

In the seventh, Obringer forced a line-drive out to the leadoff batter before Shelby strung together three consecutive hits plating two runs to take over the lead. Jacob Roth replaced Obringer on the mound. After a walk, Shelby picked up an RBI single. After an intentional walk, a bases loaded walk gave the Whippets a 4-1 lead and a sacrifice fly added another making it 5-1.

“Blake pitched a heck of a game,” Douglas said. “We played great defense and we ran the bases well. They just found a way to beat us. We were two outs away from being just one game back in the league and now we are in a tough 3-game hole. We have a lot of games left and we just have to keep playing.”

Th Truckers managed just five hits for the game. Perry led the way with two hits and an RBI while Obringer, Ian Keefer, and Roth added the others.

“We played solid and Blake pitched great,” Douglas said. “They just hit some elevated fastballs solid. But I think the difference was our 10 strikeouts. We only made them make 11 plays and I thought their pitcher was pretty hittable. We should have taken advantage and scored more runs earlier in the ballgame and it would have made life easier.”

“Our Achilles Heel all year has been not hitting the ball hard against pitchers we should be able to hit. We forced the action as best we could with some stolen bases and making them field bunts. We played very good bunt defense. We did a lot of things right, but we could only get one run against a good ball team.”

Obringer pitched 6 1/3 innings allowing three runs on nine hits striking out four.

The Truckers fall to 7-4 and 3-3 in the NOL. They are back at it at 7 p.m. on Friday against Huron at Sports Force Park in Sandusky.

