Baseball Roundup | Ryan Lane tosses one-hit shutout

N. London 10, S. Central 0

NEW LONDON — Ryan Lane and the Wildcats were lights out in Tuesday’s Firelands Conference win over the Trojans.

Lane held South Central to just one hit, striking out 13. Ben Lamoreaux suffered the loss, giving up four earned runs on eight hits to go with four K’s.

Lane also notched two hits and three RBI at the plate, while Peyton Wilson had three hits and Derek Smith, Jake Gerlak and Keaton Houghtlen added two hits apiece. Wilson, Gerlak and Houghtlen all drove in a run.

Isaiah Seidel had the Trojans’ lone hit.

St. Paul 19, Monroeville 9

MONROEVILLE — The Flyers scored early and often in Tuesday’s shootout with the Eagles.

Zach Reed picked up the win, allowing eight earned runs on 15 hits while striking out three. Jaysen Sanders suffered the loss.

For the St. Paul offense, Kurt Maxwell, Luke Carper, Noah Good and Brandon Saldusky each contributed with two hits and two RBI, including a double for Maxwell.

The Flyers improve to 12-2 overall and 6-0 in the FC. They will play at Crestview on Friday in another conference matchup.

St. Paul 12, Monroeville 7

On Monday, the St. Paul Flyers continues their terror through the Firelands Conference beating the Monroeville Eagles 12-7.

Monroeville jumped out to an early 5-0 lead after the second inning before the Flyers got on the board and started chipping away at the Eagles’ lead. St. Paul scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth to cut Monroeville’e lead to 6-5. The Eagles plated a run in the top of the fifth, the Flyers put up six runs in the home half of the inning to take the 11-7 lead and added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth for the final score of the game.

The Eagles collected 13 hits for the game. Gage Blackford had four while Kevin Brown and Jaysen Sanders collected two a piece. Austin Hanlon, Noah Cleary, Carson Hauler, Riley Miller and Gavin Eitle each had a hit in the game. Blackford had two doubles and Brown had three RBI. Eitle, Hanlon and Blackford each drove in a run.

The Flyers were led by Nick Lukasko with four hits while Aiden Fisher had three. Gavin Starcher, Luke Carper, Noah Good and Brandon Saldusky each had a pair of hits with Colton Service and Jake Griffin each had a hit. Lukasko drove in four runs with Starcher and Fisher driving in a pair each. Good and Service had one RBI each.

Kurt Maxwell picked up the win with seven innings of relief pitching giving up three runs on eight hits and striking out four.

Plymouth 1, Crestview 0

PLYMOUTH — An RBI double in the sixth inning by Logan Myers proved to be the only run the Big Red needed to take care of the Cougars in Tuesday’s FC battle.

Austin Nester earned the win on the mound, allowing six hits and striking out seven batters.

Seth Bailey and AJ Hamman each blasted doubles and Nester singled twice.

Mapleton 5, W. Reserve 4

COLLINS — Another day, another extra inning FC contest for the Roughriders.

Only this time, the ending wasn’t so favorable, as Mapleton took the win in the ninth inning.

Payton Studd took the loss for Western, giving up one run and six hits.

Tylor Priddy led the ‘Riders with two hits in four at bats. Zac Hankins notched two RBI, followed by Justin Studd with one.

Bellevue 22, Willard 3