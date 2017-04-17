Pitch counts leaving coaches unhappy and not why you think

I thought their reasons for not liking it would be selfish reasons, only wanting to win reasons or just flat out ignorant reasons.

After talking with a lot of coaches off of the record in order to get complete honesty, I found out I was right. Coaches do not like this new pitch count regulation, but not for reasons I expected and I was happy to hear that.

As a reminder, here are the regulations:

For a pitcher throwing 1-30 pitches, he can come back with no days of rest. If he throws 31-50 pitches, he had to take one complete day off. Throwing 51-75 pitches and he cannot see the mound for the next two days. Anything about 76, and he requires three complete days away from the mound. A pitcher can throw no more that 125 pitches in a single game.

A couple of coaches felt punished. For years, they have been taking the correct measures to make sure their pitchers were taken care of with only their safety and health in mind. The coaches had their own pitch count rules and rehabilitation processes in place. They followed them perfectly and didn’t put a kids health in danger to win a baseball game.

Now they have these regulations limiting them even further. The coaches felt punished because of some other coaches actions that had nothing to do with them. It is a valid argument. So some coach in southern Ohio puts winning above everything and causes state and nation wide concern, the coaches that have followed the rules for years are now forced to deal with the consequences. I would be upset too.

Many coaches have said the days of a junior varsity double header are over. There are just not enough pitchers. I cannot help but to agree. How can a team play so many games in such a short amount of time and actually have enough arms to get them through the season?

So here is a fun scenario, if a team plays on a Tuesday in a big conference game, that team is likely to throw its ace. And this is not a knock on any pitcher in the area, but most team’s have one legitimate ace pitcher. He throws a complete game with 92 pitches thrown, gets the win and all is well. The week before, that team’s entire schedule was washed out thanks to this fun Ohio weather. So it has three more games in the next three days and two more on Saturday. The ace is out until Saturday and the team has to use two pitchers a game for the next three games. That is seven pitchers that could potentially be done until Saturday and the team has two more game. Who is going to throw?

Schools here in Huron County face some difficult situations. There just are not enough kids to put together baseball teams let alone deep pitching staffs. A couple of teams in the area don’t have enough for a junior varsity team, think about what that does to a pitching staff playing its fourth game in five days. It is nearly impossible.

Other coaches are worried about the inevitable, pitching a kid way before he is ready. In the above scenario, that Saturday game is going to see freshmen junior varsity pitchers pitching to varsity hitters. This isn’t a knock on junior varsity pitchers, but there is a reason they are just that, junior varsity pitchers. Someone is going to get hurt and who is that going to reflect poorly on? You guess it, the coach.

He is going to be put on the hot seat for pitching this kid before he was ready and he got hurt. But what else was the coach supposed it do? It is an incredibly tough situation.

But how can teams combat the restrictions? One coach brought up the idea of pitching all of his pitchers 15 pitches during a non-conference game and just saving everything for the conference games. That would pretty much be a rest day for everyone while playing a game. No pitcher would be required to rest the following day.

As wild of an idea as it is, it may be the solution. Sure you want to win ball games, I get that, but if it is a meaningless nonconference game, why blow through your pitching? Why not use that as an infamous Terry Francona bullpen game? Or use those games to get kids some varsity time so when conference games and the tournament comes around, more pitchers could be ready for that kind of spotlight.

Combatting the restrictions brings back the junior varsity double header. And you already know my feeling on that. It would be tough to take those games away from the kids, but what other options are there?

Not once did a coach say anything about winning. Not once did a coach say, “Well it doesn’t give us a very good chance to win the game.” or, “We won’t be able to go undefeated thanks to this new pitch count.”

That says a lot about the kinds of coaches we have in this area. The focus is always on the kids and sure, sometimes the win and loss record isn’t going to directly show the success of a coach. One coach flat out said that if his players leave the program better people who follow the rules and refuse to take short cuts in life, then he doesn’t care about the wins and losses. He would rather set a good example for his players than to teach them that it is OK to cheat the system.

And that is what high school sports are all about.

Jake Furr is the Sports Editor at the Norwalk Reflector.