Jose Ramirez's new haircut gets him into 'The Flow' of things at the plate for the Cleveland Indians

One of the first things Jose Ramirez did was go to his barber and get a new haircut. Remember 'The Orange' from last year? It was a Mohawk haircut, dyed a bright orange.

This year Ramirez has the same Mohawk style, but it's two tone in color. A dark red on top and blond on the bottom. Ramirez said he calls it "The Flow."

Whether or not The Flow has helped Ramirez get back into the flow at the plate is open for interpretation, but this much is clear. Something is working for the switch-hitting second baseman.

On Wednesday, he was hitting .179 (5-for-28) with one homer and five RBI. He will enter Sunday's series finale against the Tigers hitting .341 (14-for-41) with three homers and a team-high 12 RBI.

The jump in Ramirez's stat line certainly benefitted from his career performance in Saturday's 13-6 win over the Tigers. He went 4-for-4 with two homers, six RBI and three runs. But it started before that.

In Thursday's 10-4 loss to the White Sox, Ramirez went 3-for-4 with an RBI. On Friday, he went 2-for-5 in a 7-6 loss to the Tigers. In the last three games, he's gone 9-for-13 (.692) with two homers and seven RBI. This early in the season, that is going to do wonders for anybody's batting average.

But what about The Flow? Is there a connection?

The question was put to Ramirez through Anna Bolton, Indians' translator. Something may have been lost in the translation, but it seemed like there was a trace of sarcasm when Ramirez replied, "Thanks for telling me that. I hadn't noticed."

Ramirez put the Indians in front, 3-0, with a three-run homer in the first inning off Justin Verlander. In his next three plate appearances, he singled twice and walked. In the eighth, he hit his second three-run homer, a drive to center off Anibal Sanchez.

After the second homer, the crowd of 26,691 started singing "Jo--say---Jo--say--Jo--say---Jo--say." They did the same thing in the postseason last year.

"Sometimes it makes me laugh and other times it really motivates me because it feels really good to have their support," said Ramirez about the song. "The fans are really important to us and I want to give them what they've given me."

Manager Terry Francona said there's a lot of "Michael Brantley' in Ramirez's swing from the left side of the plate.

"He took some good swings (and hit the ball) all over the ballpark," said Francona. "When you drive a ball the opposite way -- you hear me say this time and time again -- you're doing a lot of fundamental things correctly."

Ramirez and a lot of his teammates have started the season slowly at the plate. Ramirez has gained speed and production the last few games. But what eased Francona's mind was what Ramirez did last season in his first full year in the big leagues. He hit .312 (176-for-565) with 46 doubles, 11 homers, 76 RBI, 22 steals and a .825 OPS.

"He did it from start to finish," said Francona. "It just wasn't in a spurt when he got called up. You know it's there. That's a really a reassuring feeling."

