'Holy cow, it's still going': Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes still searching for 2014 form

He endured a similar struggle last season, and no mechanical tweak or injury recovery or chicken sacrifice could salvage his mostly lifeless lumber. That hasn't made this abysmal start any easier to swallow.

"It's like, 'Holy cow. It's still going,'" said the Tribe catcher, who has two hits in 30 at-bats in 2017 (.067 average).

At some point, change will occur. Either Gomes' output will return to a tolerable level, or he'll lose playing time to Roberto Perez. He still maintains one minor-league option, so he could even journey to Triple-A Columbus, if the Indians eventually deem that the most appropriate solution to his offensive woes.

For now, though, the catcher is left to wonder how he has strayed so far from the Silver Slugger version of himself that produced 21 home runs, a .785 OPS and 4.4 WAR in 2014.

Gomes finally broke through with his first home run and RBI of the season on Thursday night, when his solo shot carved into the Indians' seven-run deficit.

"For the sake of keeping my head afloat," he said, "sure, I definitely needed it."

Then, he went 0-for-5 with four strikeouts on Friday and 0-for-3 with a strikeout on Sunday. Perez handled the catching duties in Cleveland's 13-6 win against Detroit on Saturday.

In 33 plate appearances this season, Gomes has compiled a .067/.152/.167 clip, with 10 strikeouts. It's a tiny sample size, sure, but it doesn't offer much promise after a season in which Gomes never got untracked.

"You could see, he's really wearing it," said Tribe manager Terry Francona. "It's one thing to tell somebody, 'You know, it's only [30] at-bats,' but you can tell by the body language that he is feeling it. I think that does worry you a little bit, because it's such a long season. If you beat yourself up, it just makes it harder.

"Nobody has ever questioned his willingness to work. So, hopefully when somebody has a bit of success, they can take a deep breath and then be who they are."

Gomes maintains that he has stowed away lingering thoughts of swings and misses when it has come time to crouch behind the plate. He nabbed a pair of would-be base-stealers in Sunday's matinee. He has thwarted four of 10 potential heists this season.

"It's too selfish of me to start putting my head down and start worrying about myself," he said. "Being a catcher, you still have ways to control the game, aspects of it."

Two Aprils ago, Gomes suffered a sprained knee when Rajai Davis slid into the plate. He spent the rest of the season playing catch-up. Last year, after a dreadful first half that left him feeling "out of place," he separated his shoulder on a tumble at first base in Minnesota. Near the end of his recovery timeline, he suffered a broken wrist on an errant pitch.

Gomes is used to not catching breaks. But at some point, that 2014 production has to seem unrepeatable.

"I feel like I've had some good at-bats, hit some balls hard," Gomes said. "[They've] just been right at people."

Unfortunately for Gomes and the Indians, this isn't a new development.

"I've felt really good, in a good spot, in a good position to hit," Gomes said. "It just hasn't come my way.

"It's a game of inches and all that stuff. It really is. But you have to just keep your head up and keep going."

