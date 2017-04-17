She did a nice job until Saturday. Teams were able to get on the softball and baseball diamonds, the track and the tennis courts for a nice full week of events. In doing so, local athletes put up some impressive individual performances. Lets recap some of those with this week’s Go Figure!

3

Number of Walk-off wins for the Norwalk Truckers baseball team in its last five games. Norwalk started off with a walk-off win last Saturday in Game 1 of a double header against Western Reserve on a Jacob Roth bases-loaded walk. Bryson Harvey then had a 2-RBI, walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh to beat Sandusky on Monday. Roth added his second walk-off performance by being hit by a pitch with bases loaded in the ninth against Ontario.

13-10

The height cleared by Norwalk freshman Jake Sommers in the pole vault event during a dual meet against Fremont Ross. Sommers broke the Norwalk High School record with the vault.

1986

The last year the Norwalk track program had pole vault before it was cancelled because of a freak accident. Pole vaulting returned in 2015 and in its third season back, the school record was broken.

13

Number of strikeouts for New London’s Ryan Lane during the Wildcats’ big Firelands Conference showdown with Western Reserve on Thursday.

16-05.50

Distance Norwalk’s Jada Thomas jumped in the long jump event at this weekend’s Edison Invitational. She took first place in the event.

13.28

Time it took St. Paul’s Olivia Powers to run the 100-meter dash at the Edison Invite. She took first place in the event with that time in the finals.

19-10.25

Distance Western Reserve’s Colton Puder jumped in the long jump event at the Edison Invite netting him first place honors. He also took first in the 200-meter dash, second in the 100-meter dash and second in the 400-meter dash to earn meet MVP honors.

7

Number of runs scored by Western Reserve’s Emmalee Cooke during the team’s double-header sweep over Sandusky St. Mary on Saturday. It was the first wins for the Lady Roughriders on the season.

6

Number of runs batted in by Plymouth’s Morgan Chaffins in Game 2 of the Lady Big Red’s double-header against Buckeye Central. They won that game 19-1.

11

Number of strikeouts by Norwalk’s Kayla Appeman in a 1-0, 9-inning loss to Ontario last week. She followed up that performance with a complete-game shut out against Columbian.

If you see an interesting number from a high school sporting event, email it to jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com and you could see it used in next week’s Go Figure!