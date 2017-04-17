Cleveland Indians' lackluster homestand ends with a whimper in 4-1 loss to Tigers

Carlos Carrasco committed one mistake on Sunday afternoon, and it cost the Indians two runs, which proved insurmountable for Cleveland's offense. The Tigers left town with a series victory following a 4-1 triumph in the rubber match.

After a weekend marked by disputes about inside pitches and stolen signs, the Indians and Tigers will go their separate ways for a couple of weeks before they reconvene at Comerica Park in Detroit at the start of May.

By then, perhaps the Indians will have worked out some kinks. They don't resemble a well-oiled machine quite yet.

Alex Avila tagged Carrasco for a two-out, two-run blast in the second, his second homer of the series. Carrasco left a 96-mph fastball down the middle, and Avila deposited it on the other side of the center-field fence, an estimated 416 feet from home plate.

The veteran catcher reached base in all four of his trips to the dish on Sunday. In addition to his long ball, he walked twice and singled. The 30-year-old has totaled seven hits and four walks in his 14 plate appearances this season.

Carrasco cruised otherwise, as he scattered four hits and five walks across 6 2/3 innings. He boasts a 2.33 ERA through three starts, far and away the best mark of any Tribe starter.

The Indians scratched across their only run in the sixth on a Jose Ramirez sacrifice fly. A double steal made that possible, as Michael Brantley and Edwin Encarnacion pulled off the feat with one out after both players singled.

Detroit southpaw Matthew Boyd stymied a Tribe offense that had produced 13 runs and 19 hits a day earlier. All seven of the Indians' hits were singles, and four of them came with two outs.

Bryan Shaw surrendered the Tigers' other two runs, as the heart of Detroit's imposing lineup struck for three base knocks to start the eighth. The second of the two tallies scored on a Zach McAllister wild pitch.

What it means

The Indians have dropped seven of nine since their season-opening sweep of the Rangers in Texas. The Indians finished 2-4 on their American League Central-centric homestand.

Bringing the pain

Miguel Cabrera exited the game in the top of the eighth with lower back tightness. He gingerly walked off the field with Detroit's trainer. Cabrera had delivered an RBI single earlier in the frame.

Lovely leather

Yandy Diaz made a diving stop at behind third base to retire Ian Kinsler in the fifth. He bounced his throw across the diamond, but Carlos Santana had no trouble with the scoop.

Double jeopardy

A pair of replay reviews went the Indians' way in the top of the seventh. Cleveland challenged a ruling that Jose Iglesias was struck by a pitch. After a 40-second review overturned the call, Iglesias returned to the batter's box. During the plate appearance, Andrew Romine was caught stealing second. Detroit challenged the call, but a one-minute, 47-second investigation upheld the ruling. Iglesias eventually reached anyway on a walk, which ended Carrasco's outing, but Shaw finished off the seventh without any harm.

Gomes nabbed Romine twice on potential steals of second base.

Stop and go

Indians outfielder Brandon Guyer escaped an 0-for-13 skid with a two-out single in the second.

Tribe shortstop Francisco Lindor extended his hitting streak to a career-high 10 games with a one-out single in the first.

Thanks for coming

An announced crowd of 17,739 spent Easter Sunday at the ballpark.

What's next

On Monday evening, the Indians begin a seven-game roadtrip through Minnesota and Chicago. Danny Salazar (0-1, 4.63 ERA) will start the series opener at Target Field, with Kyle Gibson (0-1, 8.00 ERA) slated to toe the rubber for the Twins. The Indians went 10-9 against Minnesota last season, with each team scoring 92 runs.

