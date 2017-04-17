Baseball Roundup

N. London 13, S. Central 2

GREENWICH — Dominant pitching and hot bats helped the Wildcats to an 11-run victory over the Trojans in Monday’s Firelands Conference showdown.

Dane Matthews tossed four and two-third innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits while striking out a pair. Isaiah Seidel suffered the loss for the Trojans (4-5), giving up five earned runs on seven hits while fanning eight.

Matthews paced New London (8-2, 4-0) at the plate with three base-hits, followed by Ryan Lane with two hits and two RBI, Keaton Houghtlen two hits and one RBI and Jake Gerlak one hit and two RBI.

Owen Keysor and Aaron Lamoreaux each plated a run for South Central.

Edison 9, Perkins 0

SANDUSKY — The Chargers showed no sign of the Monday blues, shutting out the Pirates in a Sandusky Bay Conference matchup.

Clay Cooper pitched a complete game for the victory on the mound, giving up just two hits.

Braden Ehrhardt notched three hits and drove in two runs, while and Cam Perdue tallied two hits and Dalton Burns plated a pair of runs.

Edison (7-6, 3-2) will play at Oak Harbor on Wednesday.

W. Reserve 3, Mapleton 2

COLLINS — Western Reserve took Monday's game in walk-off fashion.

With the game was tied at two in the bottom of the eighth inning, Payton Studd singled in the winning run.

Justin Studd struck out seven to pick up the win on the mound.

The Roughriders collected six hits. Bailey Hahn and Justin Studd each had two singles. Brayden Hood and Zac Hankins both drove in a run.