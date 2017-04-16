Reflector sports schedule for this week

Baseball
New London at South Central, 5 p.m.
Monroeville at St. Paul, 5 p.m.
Mansfield Senior at Norwalk, 4:30 p.m.
Edison at Perkins, 4:30p.m.
Plymouth at Crestview, 5 p.m.
Mapleton at Western Reserve, 5 p.m.
Softball
New London at South Central, 5 p.m.
Monroeville at St. Paul, 5 p.m.
Mansfield Senior at Norwalk, 4:30 p.m.
Edison at Perkins, 4:30p.m.
Plymouth at Crestview, 5 p.m.
Mapleton at Western Reserve, 5 p.m.
Tennis
Shelby at Willard
Tuesday 4/18
Baseball
South Central at New London, 5 p.m.
St. Paul at Monroeville, 5 p.m.
Shelby at Norwalk, 4:30 p.m.
Crestview at Plymouth, 5 p.m.
Western Reserve at Mapleton, 5 p.m.
Willard at Bellevue, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
South Central at New London, 5 p.m.
St. Paul at Monroeville, 5 p.m.
Shelby at Norwalk, 4:30 p.m. — Jerry shoot
Crestview at Plymouth, 5 p.m.
Western Reserve at Mapleton, 5 p.m.
Willard at Bellevue, 4:30 p.m.
Tennis
Port Clinton at Edison
Norwalk at Ontario
Track
Monroeville at New London, 4:30 p.m.
South Central at Northmor
Plymouth at Crestview
Edison at Bellevue
Willard at Norwalk
Wednesday 4/19
Baseball
Edison at Oak Harbor, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Edison at Oak Harbor, 4:30 p.m.
Track
South Central, Mapleton at St. Paul, 4:30 p.m.
Tennis
Edison at Huron
Thursday 4/20
Baseball
New London at Monroeville, 5 p.m.
Plymouth at Western Reserve, 5 p.m.
Mapleton at South Central, 5 p.m.
Sandusky at Willard, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
New London at Monroeville, 5 p.m.
Plymouth at Western Reserve, 5 p.m.
Mapleton at South Central, 5 p.m.
Sandusky at Willard, 4:30 p.m.
Tennis
Ontario at Willard
FSJCC at Edison
Columbian at Norwalk
Friday 4/21
Baseball
Monroeville at New London, 5 p.m.
Norwalk vs Huron at Sports Force Park, 7 p.m.
Margaretta at Edison, 4:45 p.m.
Western Reserve at Plymouth, 5 p.m.
South Central at Mapleton, 5 p.m.
Willard at Hopewell-Loudon, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Monroeville at New London, 5 p.m.
Margaretta at Edison, 4:45 p.m.
Western Reserve at Plymouth, 5 p.m.
South Central at Mapleton, 5 p.m.
Willard at Hopewell-Loudon, 4:30 p.m.
Tennis
Edison at Port Clinton
Shelby at Norwalk
Track
New London, South Central, Plymouth at Crestview Invite, 4:30 p.m.
Western Reserve at Brookside
Saturday 4/22
Baseball
New London at Brookside DH, 11 a.m.
Norwalk at Madison DH, 10 a.m.
Shelby at Edison DH, 11 a.m.
Western Reserve at Willard DH, 10 a.m.
Softball
New London at Brookside DH, 11 a.m.
Norwalk at Clyde DH, 10:30 a.m.
Western Reserve at Willard DH, 10 a.m.
Track
Willard, Monroeville, Edison at Huron, 10 a.m.
St. Paul at Columbian, 9:30 a.m.
Tennis
Willard at Bucyrus, 10 a.m.
Norwalk at Fremont Ross, 9 a.m.