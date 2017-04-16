Reflector sports schedule for this week

Baseball

New London at South Central, 5 p.m.

Monroeville at St. Paul, 5 p.m.

Mansfield Senior at Norwalk, 4:30 p.m.

Edison at Perkins, 4:30p.m.

Plymouth at Crestview, 5 p.m.

Mapleton at Western Reserve, 5 p.m.

Softball

New London at South Central, 5 p.m.

Monroeville at St. Paul, 5 p.m.

Mansfield Senior at Norwalk, 4:30 p.m.

Edison at Perkins, 4:30p.m.

Plymouth at Crestview, 5 p.m.

Mapleton at Western Reserve, 5 p.m.

Tennis

Shelby at Willard

Tuesday 4/18

Baseball

South Central at New London, 5 p.m.

St. Paul at Monroeville, 5 p.m.

Shelby at Norwalk, 4:30 p.m.

Crestview at Plymouth, 5 p.m.

Western Reserve at Mapleton, 5 p.m.

Willard at Bellevue, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

South Central at New London, 5 p.m.

St. Paul at Monroeville, 5 p.m.

Shelby at Norwalk, 4:30 p.m. — Jerry shoot

Crestview at Plymouth, 5 p.m.

Western Reserve at Mapleton, 5 p.m.

Willard at Bellevue, 4:30 p.m.

Tennis

Port Clinton at Edison

Norwalk at Ontario

Track

Monroeville at New London, 4:30 p.m.

South Central at Northmor

Plymouth at Crestview

Edison at Bellevue

Willard at Norwalk

Wednesday 4/19

Baseball

Edison at Oak Harbor, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Edison at Oak Harbor, 4:30 p.m.

Track

South Central, Mapleton at St. Paul, 4:30 p.m.

Tennis

Edison at Huron

Thursday 4/20

Baseball

New London at Monroeville, 5 p.m.

Plymouth at Western Reserve, 5 p.m.

Mapleton at South Central, 5 p.m.

Sandusky at Willard, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

New London at Monroeville, 5 p.m.

Plymouth at Western Reserve, 5 p.m.

Mapleton at South Central, 5 p.m.

Sandusky at Willard, 4:30 p.m.

Tennis

Ontario at Willard

FSJCC at Edison

Columbian at Norwalk

Friday 4/21

Baseball

Monroeville at New London, 5 p.m.

Norwalk vs Huron at Sports Force Park, 7 p.m.

Margaretta at Edison, 4:45 p.m.

Western Reserve at Plymouth, 5 p.m.

South Central at Mapleton, 5 p.m.

Willard at Hopewell-Loudon, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Monroeville at New London, 5 p.m.

Margaretta at Edison, 4:45 p.m.

Western Reserve at Plymouth, 5 p.m.

South Central at Mapleton, 5 p.m.

Willard at Hopewell-Loudon, 4:30 p.m.

Tennis

Edison at Port Clinton

Shelby at Norwalk

Track

New London, South Central, Plymouth at Crestview Invite, 4:30 p.m.

Western Reserve at Brookside

Saturday 4/22

Baseball

New London at Brookside DH, 11 a.m.

Norwalk at Madison DH, 10 a.m.

Shelby at Edison DH, 11 a.m.

Western Reserve at Willard DH, 10 a.m.

Softball

New London at Brookside DH, 11 a.m.

Norwalk at Clyde DH, 10:30 a.m.

Western Reserve at Willard DH, 10 a.m.

Track

Willard, Monroeville, Edison at Huron, 10 a.m.

St. Paul at Columbian, 9:30 a.m.

Tennis

Willard at Bucyrus, 10 a.m.

Norwalk at Fremont Ross, 9 a.m.