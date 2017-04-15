Prep Roundup | The latest prep sports results from Saturday

Game 1: St. Paul 6, FSJCC 3

Game 2: St. Paul 9, FSJCC 2

FREMONT — The St. Paul Flyers picked up a pair of impressive wins on Saturday beating host Fremont St. Joseph in a double-header.

In Game 1, the Flyers collected eight hits as a team led by Kurt Maxwell and Colton Service with two a piece; Maxwell had two doubles and Service had one. Nick Lukasko, Luke Carper, Noah Good and Aiden Fisher all had one hit a piece. Service and Good led the way with two RBI each while Carper drove in one. Maxwell scored three runs and Carper crossed the plate twice with Service adding one.

Lukasko threw four innings in Game 1 giving up just one run on three hits while striking out seven and not walking a batter. Carper fired three innings allowing two runs on six hits and striking out two.

In Game 2, the Flyers continued with the offensive attack putting up nine runs. Gavin Starcher and Service led the way with three hits a piece while Maxwell and Carper ripped two hits each. Carper had a successful day driving in runs with three RBI with Service adding two and Maxwell and Brandon Saldusky adding one each.

Service fired four strong innings on the mound earning the win after giving up two runs on three hits striking out five and walking three. Zach Reed tossed three shutout innings striking out one and walking one.

With the two wins, St. Paul improves to 10-2 on the year and the Flyers are back at it on Monday hosting Monroeville.

New London 6, Black River 0

SULLIVAN — The New London Wildcats picked up another win on Friday beating Black River in a shutout 6-0.

Peyton Wilson threw an impressive 3-hitter holding Black River scoreless in his complete game. He struck out six and walked five picking up the win.

The Wildcats had an impressive day at the dish with nine hits as a team. They scored a run in the second, fifth and sixth before breaking out for three runs in the seventh to put the game out of reach.

Four Wildcats collected two hits including Jake Gerlak, Keaton Houghtlen, Ryan Lane and Derek Smith. Wilson added the other hit and Lane had a double. Lane collected two RBI while Houghtlen, Smith and Wilson added one. Gerlak scored twice with Houghtlen, Lane, Jacob Molnar and Smith scoring once.

The Wildcats improve to 7-3 on the year with the win.

Game 1: Plymouth 17, B. Central 3

Game 2: B. Central 8, Plymouth 5

NEW WASHINGTON — The Plymouth Big Red split with the Buckeye Central Bucks on Saturday in a nonconference double-header.

In Game 1, the Big Red used a 10-run fourth inning to build a 17-0 lead before the Bucks got on the board with three runs in the fifth, but it wasn’t enough and the Big Red earned a run-rule win.

The Big Red had 10 hits in the game led by Anthony Montgomery with three. Austin Nester, Mitchell Chaffins, Seth Bailey, Jarrett Miller, Avery Horne, Lukas Montgomer and AJ Hamman all added one hit each. Miller had three RBI and Nester added two.

Treven Lane tossed two innings of shutout baseball allowing one hit with two strikeouts. Lukas Montgomery threw two innings giving up three runs on one hit with three strikeouts while Miller tossed an inning giving up one hit and striking out one.

In Game 2, the Big Red couldn’t overcome Buckeye Central’s 3-run third and 3-run fourth coming away with the loss.

Logan Myers led the way in Game 2 with two hits while Nester, Chaffins, Peyton Young and Marcus Adams added a hit each. Nester, Chaffins, Myers and Horne added RBI’s.

The Big Red own a 6-3 mark on the year and travel to Crestview on Monday.

Game 1: S. Central 6, B. River 5

Game 2: S. Central 11, B. River 9

SULLIVAN — The Trojans were able to pull off the sweep in Saturday’s doubleheader against Black River.

In the first game, Andrew Madison picked up the win, allowing three earned runs on three hits while collecting three K’s.

Simon Blair notched two hits for South Central, while Owen Keysor, Gatlin Dapore and Colten Felver each brought home a run.

In the second contest, Evan Legg earned his first pitching win, giving up four earned runs on eight hits while fanning four.

Isaiah Seidel, Ben Lamoreaux, Blair and Madison all had one RBI.

Game 1: S. East 13, Willard 3

Game 2: S. East 15, Willard 4

WILLARD — The Willard Flashes just couldn’t keep up with Seneca East on Saturday dropping two games of their home double-header.

In the first game, Alec Gardner took the loss. He threw six and two-thirds innings, allowing seven runs, 11 hits, and striking out seven.

Josh Buerger blasted a three-run home run. Chad Mahl, Ian Brown, Derek Brubaker, and Buerger each collected one hit.

Willard came out and took an early lead in the first inning of the second game, but ended up losing by 11 runs.

Caden Flores took the loss for the Flashes. He pitched four innings, allowing 12 runs, 11 hits, and striking out two.

Buerger and Wyatt Fullard each drove in one run.

Game 1: W. Reserve 13, SMCC 1

Game 2: W. Reserve 6, SMCC 5 F/9

SANDUSKY — A strong start propelled the Roughriders to a 12-run win over St. Mary’s on Saturday.

Western Reserve scored a combined seven runs in the first two innings to get things started.

The ‘Riders had 11 hits in the game. Justin Studd, Stephen Hood, Payton Studd, and Brayden Hood each collected multiple hits. Justin Studd led the way with three hits and three RBI.

Western had trouble putting away SMCC in the second game, but eventually came away with the win.

The ‘Riders took the lead for good in the ninth inning on an error.

Western Reserve Varsity built a four-run lead in the second inning and then held off Sandusky Central Catholic's charge. Sandusky Central Catholic scored five runs in the failed comeback on a single by Fischer in

Zac Hankins led Western with two runs batted in.

SOFTBALL

Norwalk 3, Huron 3 PPD/4

The Norwalk Lady Truckers and Huron Lady Tigers tried to battle Mother Nature for a pair of games on Saturday, but she came out with the victory.

Game 1 saw a pair of rain delays before finally being called due to the field conditions.

Kayla Appeman started on the rubber for Norwalk giving up three runs on three hist while striking out five before her day was over. She led the Truckers at the dish with a double and two RBI. Addie Maninno had an RBI double in the first inning. Sydney Hughes had a single and scored a run while Maddie Deiderick added a hit and scored twice. Alishia Leimeister also added a single.

There was no decision if the game would be made up. Norwalk returns to the field on Monday hosting Mansfield Senior.

Revere 9, N. London 3

AKRON — The New London Lady Wildcats traveled to Akron for a Spring Classic on Friday and fell in Game 1 to Revere 9-3.

New London fell behind early ad Revere scored three in the first, one in the second, two in the third and one in the fourth before adding another in the sixth. The Lady Cats got on the board in the fifth with a run and added two more in the sixth.

New London collected 11 hits for the game led by Elizabeth Logan, Kathy Vangilder and Kaitlyn Speicher with two each. Emily Dalton, Gabby Ledbetter, Brea Wilson, Chey Liss and Ashley Parr added one hit a piece. Wilson led the way with two RBI and Logan added one.

N. London 10, Firelands 9

AKRON — A three-run seventh inning gave the Lady Cats all they needed for a non-conference win over the Falcons.

Gabby Ledbetter earned the pitching win, allowing three hits and striking out one.

Brea Wilson and Ashley Parr both had three hits and a pair of RBI, while Kaitlyn Speicher added two hits and drove in three runs.

N. Falls 6, N. London 5

AKRON — A New London rally in the bottom of the seventh inning fell just shy, as the Lady Cats suffered the loss.

Gabby Ledbetter took the loss in the circle.

At the plate, Kaitlyn Speicher collected a couple of hits and plated three runs, while Elizabeth Logan added three hits.

Game 1: St. Joe’s 6, St. Paul 5

Game 2: St. Paul 9, St. Joe’s 8

FREMONT — The Lady Flyers earned a split with Fremont St. Joe’s on Saturday, picking up their first win of the season.

St. Paul (1-9) lost on a walk-off home run in the first game, but came through with a one run win in the second.

In Game No. 1, Alex Carper led the Flyers at the plate with two hits and a pair of RBI. Hannah Rudolph took the loss.

In the second outing, Rudolph earned the ‘W’, striking out two. Corrine Riley, Elyse Roth and Kaity Tomshack all notched a couple of singles, while Riley and Roth both plated two runs.

The Flyers return home today to host Monroeville in an FC matchup.

Game 1: Gibsonburg 15, Edison 5

Game 2: Gibsonburg 12, Edison 3

GIBSONBURG — The Lady Chargers had a rough Saturday, falling twice to Gibsonburg.

Brooke Yates took the loss in the first matchup.

Jessica Stoll was a stud at the dish, batting 3 of 4 with a double, a home run and four RBI. Lauren Wolf added three hits.

In Game No. 2, Wolf suffered the loss.

McKenna Dodds and Stoll each had two hits and an RBI

Game 1: Plymouth 6. B. Central 5

Game 2: Plymouth 19, B. Central 1

NEW WASHINGTON — The Lady Big Red were cruising on Saturday, as they picked up a pair of non-conference wins over the Buckettes.

Janet Arnold earned both pitching wins.

In the first matchup, it was Emily Blanton who brought the lumber, as she singled twice and plated three runs. Mallory Miller added a double and an RBI.

In the second outing, Plymouth was led by Morgan Chaffins who had three singles, a triple and six RBI. Tristen Wiley and Miller each tallied a pair of singles and drove in three runs. Emily Blanton had a base-hit and two RBI.

Monroeville 20, Mansfield Christian 0

Monroeville 14, Mansfield Christian 4

Game 1: Willard 10, S. East 1

Game 2: S. East 8, Willard 0

WILLARD — The Lady Crimson Flashes split a doubleheader with the Tigers on Saturday.

In Game No. 1, Willard tallied six runs in the second inning to get things started.

Taylor Chaffins picked up the win in the circle, allowing one run on eight hits while striking out three.

Haylie Hamons led the way at the plate, going 4 of 4 with three RBI. Jena Adams, Cathern Hamon and Emily Nedolast each plated two runs.

In the second contest, Seneca East blanked Willard.

Makayla Schiffel took the loss, giving up five earned runs on 12 hits.

Addie Slone, Kathleen Schaaf and Haylie Hamons all singled.

Game 1: W. Reserve 21, SMCC 8

Game 2: W. Reserve 16, SMCC 5

SANDUSKY — The Lady Roughriders broke through for their first wins of the season in a doubleheader at St. Mary’s on Saturday.

Jacy Riley picked up the win in the first game, allowing 10 hits and four walks while fanning seven.

At the plate for Western, Emmalee Cooke doubled, singled plated a run and scored four times. Riley doubled, singled twice and had two RBI while touching home twice. Taylor Good nothced a pair of doubles and a single to go with three RBI. Morgan Boswell had a trio of singles, a stolen base and scored twice. Emma Blankenship doubled and brought two runs across the plate.

In Game No. 2, Belle Good picked up the win, giving up just three hits over four innings while striking out three.

Cooke singled and plated three runs, followed by Boswell with four singles and an RBI. Jacy Riley doubled, singled and had an RBI. Sydney Ommert added a pair of RBI.

South Central 11, Mansfield Sr. 1

MANSFIELD — The Lady Trojans spent Good Friday picking up an easy win over the Mansfield Senior Tygers 11-1.

The Lady Trojans got out to a quick start jumping all over the Tygers with five runs in the top of the first. After the Tygers got one back in the home half, South Central found its defensive groove and shut out the Tygers the rest of the way. The Trojans added two in the third, one in the fifth, one in the sixth and two more in the seventh to take home the victory.

Emma Keysor picked up the win on the rubber while her offense gave her plenty of confidence. In all, the Trojans piled up 18 hits n the evening. Olivia Keysor collected four hits while Desiree Chill and Jaelyn Barnett added three a piece. Skye Mills, Courtney Shepherd and Kaycee Burton each added two.

Mills and Chill led the way with a double a piece and Burton added a triple. Chill knocked in four runs with Burton bringing in two. Emma Keysor and Barnett added one RBI each.

The Trojans improved to 4-2 overall in the win.

Game 1: Northmor 5, S. Central 3

Game 2: Northmor 12, S. Central 5

GREENWICH — Saturday just want the Lady Trojans’ day, as they suffered two losses to Northmor in a doubleheader.

In the first outing, Olivia Keysor shouldered the loss.

Emma Keysor and Cheyenne Swander both collected two hits for the offense, while Desiree Chill doubled. Emma Keysor tallied two RBI.

Emma Keysor took the loss in Game No. 2.

Chill blasted a home run, bringing two runs across the plate. Skye Mills notched three singles and Olivia Keysor singled and doubled.

TRACK

Edison boys win home invite

MILAN — The Edison boys defended their home track on Saturday morning winning the Edison Invite Championship.

Boys

Shot Put: 3. Trey Leroux, Monroeville 45-02.00, 5. Wesley Dendinger, Norwalk 42-00.50, 6. Logan Collins, Edison 41-02.50, 7. Gavin Braden, Western Reserve 40-10.00, 11. 8. Noah Stevens, Western Reserve 38-01.00, 12. Davis Hedrick, St. Paul 37-10.00, 13. Joseph Malick, Edison 37-06.00, 14 Montgomery Walls, Monroeville 36-06.00, 16. Alec Maloney, Norwalk 34-06.50, 18. Luke Nickoli, St. Paul 32-09.00.

Discus Throw: 2. Gavin Braden, Western Reserve 132-06, 3. Noah Stevens, Western Reserve 132-01, 4. Logan Collins, Edison 124-08, 6. Wesley Dendinger, Norwalk 119-08, 9. Davis Hedrick, St. Paul 113-08, 12. Jacob Hager, Norwalk 97-07, 14. Anthony Harper, Edison 93-10, 16. Tristen Green, Monroeville 89-02, 19. Tche Leroux, Monroeville 84-02.

High Jump: 1. Kaden Livingston, Norwalk 5-10.00, 4.Riley Suhr, Western Reserve J5-08.00, 6.Chayce Schaub, Monroeville J5-08.00, 7. Owen Moffit, St. Paul 5-06.00, 8. Sawyer Schafer, Monroeville J5-06.00, 9. Treg Smith, St. Paul 5-04.00.

Long Jump: 1. Colton Puder, Western Reserve 19-10.25, 2. Ian Janssen, Edison 18-10.25, 4. Chayce Schaub, Monroeville 17-10.50, 6. Dakota Austin, Edison 17-04.50, 8. Owen Moffit, St. Paul 16-11.00, 11. Cody Benesh, Western Reserve 15-08.00, 12. Avery Kluding, Monroeville 15-07.25, 14. Treg Smith, St. Paul 15-06.00, 15. Cobey Kromer, Norwalk 15-03.25, 16. Tyler Horning, Norwalk 15-02.75.

110 Meter Hurdles: 1. Bryce Ostheimer, Edison 15.26, 3. Dakota Austin, Edison 17.21, 4. Sawyer Schafer, Monroeville 17.58, 5. Spencer Cairns, Western Reserve 18.02.

100 Meter Dash: 2. Colton Puder, Western Reserve 11.90, 3. Max Horner, Monroeville 12.02, 4. Carson Shober, Norwalk 12.02, 6. Dawson Timbs, Edison 12.20, 8. Paul Pearce, St. Paul 12.70.

4x800 Meter Relay: 1. Edison 8:20.43, 3. Norwalk 8:38.23, 6. St. Paul 9:07.12, 8. Monroeville 9:26.12, 9. Western Reserve 9:33.30.

4x200 Meter Relay: 2. Edison 1:36.34, 4. St. Paul 1:37.90 5. Monroeville 1:38.64, 6. Western Reserve 1:41.64.

1,600 Meter Run: 2. Brenden Oswalt, Western Reserve 4:40.04, 3. Brandon Romell, Edison 4:42.66, 4. Daniel Lambert, Edison 4:42.86, 6. Ethan Bores, Norwalk 4:49.71, 7. Jared Arnold, St. Paul 4:51.96, 10. Chris Mohr, Norwalk 5:00.41, 14. Noah Avendano, St. Paul 5:07.89, 15. Clayton Littlejohn, Monroeville 5:08.25, 16. Breckyn Hunter, Western Reserve 5:12.37, 21. David Carey, Monroeville 5:50.08.

4x100 Meter Relay: 1. Edison 45.71, 2. Norwalk 46.18, 4. Monroeville 46.78, 5. St. Paul 46.93, 10. Western Reserve 50.83.

400 Meter Dash: 2. Colton Puder, Western Reserve 52.74, 4. Alec Maloney, Norwalk 54.46, 7. Gabe Phillips, Norwalk 56.00, 8. Riley Suhr, Western Reserve 56.77, 12. Nick Hrivnak, Edison 58.85, 13. Rhett Roeder, Monroeville 59.39, 14. Tche Leroux, Monroeville 59.49, 15. Brandon McCall, St. Paul 1:01.05, 16. Sam Sigsworth, St. Paul 1:03.17.

200 Meter Dash: 1. Colton Puder, Western Reserve 23.73, 3. Chris Tuttle, Norwalk 24.18, 5. Brady Patterson, Edison 24.73, 6. Carson Shober, Norwalk 25.07, 7. Max Horner, Monroeville 25.30.

3,200 Meter Run: 1. Tyler Coon, Edison 10:27.63, 2. Robert Vazquez, Norwalk 10:35.13, 4. Jon Hrivnak, Edison 10:46.66, 6. Julian Go, Norwalk 10:52.01, 10. Clayton Littlejohn, Monroeville 11:19.27, 13. Nate Tokarsky, St. Paul 11:37.45, 14. Sam Sigsworth, St. Paul 11:41.21, 18. Sam Beaudin, Western Reserve 12:51.34.

300 Meter Hurdles: 1. Bryce Ostheimer, Edison 39.44, 3. Spencer Cairns, Western Reserve 43.81, 4. Sawyer Schafer, Monroeville 44.31, 6. Dakota Austin, Edison 45.51, 7. Brandon Wise, Norwalk 45.82, 12. Paul Pearce, St. Paul 49.88, 14. Jordan Shepherd, St. Paul 51.45, 16. Gabriel Hainline, Norwalk 52.20, 17. Makaiah Thomas, Western Reserve 52.31, 19. Avery Kluding, Monroeville 54.81.

800 Meter Run: 2. Gavin Schaeffer, Edison 2:03.50, 5. Owen Lottman, Norwalk 2:10.42, 7. Jose Dominguez, Norwalk 2:12.05, 8.Nate Tokarsky, St. Paul 2:15.97, 9. Jacob Grant, Edison 2:16.89, 10. Kristopher Littlejohn, Monroeville 2:17.68, 11. Luke Ceccoli, St. Paul 2:18.76, 13. Breckyn Hunter, Western Reserve 2:22.33, 19. Samuel Littlejohn, Monroeville 2:33.79, 20. Nick Canter, Vermilion 2:36.35, 21. Tanner Casto, Western Rese 3:37.85.

4x400 Meter Relay: 2. Edison 3:34.81, 3. Norwalk 3:43.47, 4. St. Paul 3:44.30, 8. Western Reserve 3:56.05, 10. Monroeville 4:03.90.

Team Rankings: 1. Edison 137, 2. Seneca East 98, 3. Norwalk 96, 4. Western Reserve 79.50, 5. Lexington 75, 6. Huron 48.50, 7 Monroeville 39, 8. St. Mary C.C. 36, 9. Vermilion 26, 10. St. Paul 24, 11. Margaretta 4.

Girls

Shot put: 2. Victoria Ramage, Western Reserve 32-09.00, 4. Lauren Lukasko, St. Paul 30-10.50, 5. Helaina Rhineberge, Norwalk 30-07.00, 7. Sydney Schuster, Edison 28-08.00, 8. Sara Ruckman, Edison 28-06.00, 9. Haley Ziemba, Norwalk 28-02.00, 11. Megan Doughty, Monroeville 27-02.50, 14. Rachel Clingman, Monroeville 24-10.50, 18. Alyssa Good, Western Reserve 23-04.00, 19. Sydney Herner, St. Paul 22-08.00.

Discus Throw: 2. Victoria Ramage, Western Reserve 103-03, 5. Carmen Krichbaum, Norwalk 95-09, 7. Lauren Lukasko, St. Paul 91-11, 8. Haley Ziemba, Norwalk 90-05, 11. Sara Ruckman, Edison 85-08, 12. Amelia Opper, Monroeville 85-07, 14. Sydney Schuster, Edison 79-07, 16. Alyssa Good, Western Reserve 76-00, 17. Megan Doughty, Monroeville 75-11, 19. Kamryn Maxwell, St. Paul 71-00.

High Jump: 2. Kamryn Maxwell, St. Paul 4-10.00, 5. Kennedy Ames, Edison 4-08.00, 9. Kelsie Palmer, Monroeville J4-06.00, 10. Halle Schoen, St. Paul J4-06.00, 11. Morgan Spettle, Western Reserve J4-06.00, 12. Adrian Barman, Monroeville 4-04.00, 12. Jennifer Otto, Edison 4-04.00, 12. Keragan Fannin, Western Reserve 4-04.00, 12. Addison Maurer, Norwalk 4-04.00.

Long Jump: 1. 854 Jada Thomas 11 Norwalk 16-05.50, 5. Kennedy Ames, Edison 15-04.50, 7. Haley Lloyd, Edison 14-08.50, 12. Halle Schoen, St. Paul 13-09.00, 13. Holly Powers, St. Paul 13-06.75, 14. Avery Tubbs, Western Reserve 13-06.50, 15. Paige Maurer, Norwalk 12-11.50, 16. Julia Tite Western Reserve 12-10.50, 17. Sam Gardocky, Monroeville 12-07.75, 17. Stacia Stieber, Monroeville 12-07.75.

Pole Vault: 7. Lillie Klepper, Edison 7-00.00.

100 Meter Hurdles: 7. Abby Millis, Monroeville 19.06, 8. Ashlynn Legg, Monroeville 19.25.

100 Meter Dash: 1. Olivia Powers, St. Paul 13.28, 4. Kristen Smith, Monroeville 13.69, 6. Jordyn Howard, Edison 13.98.

4x800 Meter Relay: 2. St. Paul 10:16.65, 3. Norwalk 10:19.56, 4. Edison 10:30.05, 9. Monroeville 12:02.55, 11. Western Reserve 12:20.57.

4x200 Meter Relay: 2. Monroeville 1:53.61, 3. St. Paul 1:54.43, 7. Edison 1:56.83, 8. Western Reserve 1:57.51, 10. Norwalk 2:04.65.

1,600 Meter Run: 3. Ashley Sneider, Edison 5:48.54, 6. Janie Dominguez, Norwalk 5:57.64, 8. Kaeleigh Stang, St. Paul 6:03.70, 11. Catherine Houser, Edison 6:11.14, 14. Hannah Stieber, Monroeville 6:23.60, 15. Josee Brown, Monroeville 6:25.11, 17. Paige Wnek, St. Paul 6:35.50, 18. Allison Reyna, Norwalk 6:38.86, 19. Allison Shawver, Western Reserve 6:44.42.

4x100 Meter Relay: 1 St. Paul 53.06, 2. Edison 53.55, 7. Norwalk 54.98, 8. Monroeville 55.78, 11. Western Reserve 56.26.

400 Meter Dash: 1. Kristen Smith, Monroeville 1:01.81, 2. McKenna Woodruff, Western Reserve 1:02.41, 5. Gabby Scavuzzo, St. Paul 1:05.75, 7. Kelsey McQuillen, Norwalk 1:06.62, 8. Avery Tubbs, Western Reserve 1:08.86, 11. Haleigh Skinner, Norwalk 1:10.57, 13. Lillie Klepper, Edison 1:13.16, 15. Madeline Stiles, Edison 1:14.41, 16. Amelia Dalton, Monroeville 1:16.71, 18. Cheyenne Null, St. Paul 1:18.18.

300 Meter Hurdles: 3. Anna Lukasko, St. Paul 51.76, 5. Julia Tite, Western Reserve 52.48, 6. Grace Wilson, Edison 55.05, 8. Jennifer Otto, Edison 55.37, 9. Emleigh Darr, Monroeville 55.55, 11. Ashlynn Legg, Monroeville 56.12, 14. Keragan Fannin, Western Reserve 59.64, 15. Rebecca Norman, Norwalk 1:00.15, 16. Savannah Stacy, Norwalk 1:02.91.

800 Meter Run: 2. Madison Moyer, Edison 2:24.82, 3. Lily Dowdell, St. Paul 2:25.78, 6. Carlie Shover, Edison 2:36.27, 7. Kendall Bigler, Norwalk 2:36.29, 8. Cayla Sowders, Norwalk 2:45.18, 9. 519 Megan Hammersmith St. Paul 2:49.99 11. Josee Brown, Monroeville 2:52.72, 17. Amanda Yaworsky, Western Reserve 3:04.77. 19. Maura Brown, Monroeville 3:06.63.

200 Meter Dash: 2. Kristen Smith, Monroeville 28.18, 4. Jasmine Thomas, Norwalk 28.73, 5. McKenna Woodruff, Western Reserve 28.79, 7. Mascie Horner, Norwalk 29.14.

3,200 Meter Run: 3. Isabel Chasney, Edison 12:47.48, 7. Elyse Coe, Norwalk 13:26.30, 8. Grace Kromer, Edison 13:35.07, 9. Brooke Perkins, Western Reserve 13:36.51, 11. Mara Berry, Norwalk 14:12.22, 13. Cheyenne Null, St. Paul 14:46.49, 15. Rachel Carey, Monroeville 15:31.43, 17. Emily Rose, Western Reserve 17:24.57.

4x400 Meter Relay: 1. St. Paul 4:13.51, 3. Norwalk 4:25.37, 5. Edison 4:38.65, 6. Western Reserve 4:40.14, 10. Monroeville 4:58.51.

Team Rankings: 1. Huron 102, 2. Lexington 98, 3. St. Paul 76, 4. Edison 64.50, 5. Margaretta 61.50, 6. Vermilion 56.50, 7. Norwalk 50, 8. Seneca East 49.50, 9. Western Reserve 37, 10. Monroeville 35, 11. St. Mary C.C. 33.

Willard girls win Stache Dash

NEW WASHINGTON — The Willard Lady Flashes took home the trophy from the Buckeye Central Stache Dash on Thursday with 116 points. South Central took fourth and Plymouth finished in eighth. On the boys side, Willard finished in fourth, South Central seventh and Plymouth ninth.

Girls

4x800-meter relay: 2. Willard 10:27.00, 4. Plymouth 12:32.00.

100-meter hurdles: 6. Kassidy Lofland, Willard 18.88, 10. Kelsey Gilmore, Willard 20.66, 13. Chesne Pope, South Central 21.70

100-meter dash: 2. Niajha Walker, Willard 13.16, 3. Lexi Adams, South Central 13.20, 7. Anysa Mills, Willard 14.15, 15. Abby Williams, Plymouth 15.07, 17. Dora Laser, Plymouth 16.72.

4x200-meter relay: 2. Willard 1:55.72, 4. South Central 1:59.71.

1,600-meter run: 1. Emily Rothhaar, Willard 5:45.69R, 2. Jillian Schloemer, Willard 5:49.84, 3. Jessica Porter, Plymouth 6:04. 22, 6. Eliza Redden, Plymouth 6:14.59.

4x100-meter relay: 2. Willard 54.32, 3. South Central 54.69, 8. Plymouth 1:03.10.

400-meter dash: 2. Holly Hale, South Central 1:08.01, 5. Alyssa Strayer, Willard 1:10.91, 6. Lexi Music 1:12.81, 10. Lesley Burton, Willard 1:17.51, 11. Claudia Caudill, Plymouth 1:18.01, 12. Kendra Cole, Plymouth 1:23.90.

300-meter hurdles: 4. Brooke Vipperman, Willard 53.01, 8. Izzy Hauler, South Central 54.65, 14. Autumn Sprouse, Willard 1:03.71.

800-meter run: 1. Morgan Adams, Willard 2:34.78R, 3. Amy Delangel, Willard 2:40.91, 6. Holly Hale, South Central 2:50.00.

200-meter dash: 1. Lexi Adams, South Central 27.47, 3. Niajha Walker, Willard 27.89, 7. Jenna West, South Central 29.59, 11. Chloe Weirs, Willard 30.08, 16. Abby Williams, Plymouth 33.20.

3,200-meter run: 1. Emily Rothhaar, Willard 12:28.57R, 2. Jillian Schloemer, Willard 12:32.00.

4x400: 2. South Central 4:34.90, 4. Willard 4:51.71, 9. Plymouth 5:24.56.

Discus: 1. Hannah Barber, Plymouth 106-10, 3. Amber Button, South Central 94-07, 5. Kristen Hurst, Willard 91-10, 10. Madeline Baker, Plymouth 75-09, 12. Abby Newman, Willard 72-07.

High jump: 7. Alyse Cok, Willard 4-04, 10. Brooke Vipperman, Willard 4-02.

Long jump: 1. Izzy Hauler, South Central 15-00.75, 8. Chloe Wiers, Willard 13-01.50, 9. Anysa Mills, Willard 13-00.25, 14. Dora Laser, Plymouth 10-02.50.

Shot put: 3. Hannah Barber, Plymouth, 32-08.50, 4. Amber Button, South Central 31-07, 7. Allie Burton, South Central 28-02, 10. Madeline Baker, Plymouth 26-05, 13. Hannah Buss, Willard 23.11.

Boys

4x800: 3. Willard 9:08.00, 5. Plymouth 9:52.00.

110-meter hurdles: 3. Alex Holland, South Central 17.72, 5. Colin Seidel, South Central 18.22.

100-meter dash: 1. Cristiano Murphy, South Central 11.71, 12. Dylan Carroll, Plymouth 12.83, 14. Colin Sherman, Willard 12.86, 15. Ethan Gifford, South Central 13.46, 16. Austen Sexton, Plymouth, 13.77.

4x200-meter relay: 7. Plymouth 1:44.70, 8. Willard 1:48.06, 9. South Central 1:50.83.

1,600-meter run: 7. Justin Gillmor, Willard 5:06.38.

4x100-meter relay: 4. South Central 48.19, 5. Plymouth 49.00, 7. Willard 55.34.

400-meter dash: 1. Ethan Daub, Willard 53.44, 9. Cole Wasniak, South Central 158.94, 10. Gabe Sanchez, Willard 59.03, 12. Grant Bacon, South Central 1:00.33, 17. Josh Cox, Plymouth 1:06.89, 18. Austen Sexton, Plymouth 108.69.

300-meter hurdles: 4. Brandon Carlson, Willard 44.70, 9. Alex Holland, South Central 46.13, 10. Colin Seidel, South Central 48.71.

800-meter run: 4. Ethan Elliott, Plymouth 2:12.51, 5. Justin Gillmor, Willard 2:14.61, 7. Jarret Sower, Willard 2:15.46, 8. Jay Cook, South Central 2:21.64.

200-meter dash: 1. Cristiano Murphy, South Central 23.56, 3. Ethan Daub, Willard 23.87, 8. Jacob Prosser, Plymouth 25.03, 14. Grant Bacon, South Central 26.21, 16. Luke Cox, Plymouth 26.95.

3,200-meter run: 5. Blake Smith, Willard 11.27.83, 6. Justin Robinson, Plymouth 11:29.12.

4x400-meter relay: 4. South Central 3:53.07, 5. Willard 4:01.23, 7. Plymouth 4:06. 02.

Discus: 4. Josh Holida, Willard 123-06, 5. Colton Montgomery, Willard 121-04, 10. Tommy Reising, South Central 98-01, 15. Marshal Wheeler, South Central 83-08, 18. Dylan Heynes, Plymouth 70-08, 20. Alec Leslie, Plymouth 59-00.

High jump: 2. Nick Cofer, Willard 5-10.

Long jump: 5. Sabastian Sivongsac, Willard 17-04.50, 6. Ethan Daub, Willard 16-08, 11. Dylan Carroll, Plymouth 15-10.50, 12. Cole Wasniak, South Central 15-10, 14. Michael Collins, Plymouth 15-06, 17. Ethan Gifford, South Central 15-00.25.

Shot put: 1. Nick Cofer, Willard 45-00, 3. Jacob Aicholtz, Willard 43.11.50, 9. Tommy Reising, South Central 37-01.50, 13. Marshal Wheeler, South Central 33-03.50, 18. Aaron Barnett, Plymouth 24-01.50, 19. Alec Leslie, Plymouth 21.07.50.