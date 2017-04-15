'I'm not going to run down the steps and hide': First encounter between Indians, Tigers provides plenty of drama

One meeting down. Eighteen to go.

Buckle up.

The first inning of the first encounter between the Indians and Tigers included plenty of drama to pique an observer's interest. Bauer tossed his first pitch up and in to Cabrera, who took exception, turned toward the Indians' dugout and started jawing with Francona.

"I'm not really sure what he wanted me to do," Francona said. "I'm not going to run down the steps and hide. I just told him to hit. And he did."

A few innings later, Cabrera smacked a three-run homer to right field. Bauer attempted to pitch to the outside part of the plate, and though he contends he "executed [the gameplan] really well," Cabrera emerged from his season-long slumber just in time to crush Cleveland's spirits.

Bauer, of course, couldn't flirt with the inside part of the plate without risk, since umpires issued a warning to both sides after Cabrera's first-inning antics.

"I don't know if I've ever seen warnings issued when no one's been hit, no one's been thrown at," Bauer said.

Tribe catcher Roberto Perez said he didn't know if Cabrera was acting sincere, or if he was messing around. He suggested that Cabrera may had motive to stir things up.

"I couldn't tell," Perez said. "I thought the ball wasn't close to him. I think he got what he wanted, that warning. So we stopped pitching him in. I thought that was the game right there."

Perez checked with home-plate umpire Clint Fagan, who maintained that if Bauer hit a batter, he would be ejected.

"I know he's not going to try to hit somebody," Perez said, "but anything can happen. At that point, I thought we executed our gameplan. We went away on that cutter and he hit it out. That was a good pitch."

In 166 career games against the Indians, Cabrera has compiled a .351/.428/.610 slash line, with 43 homers, 145 RBI and 34 doubles.

"He can't hit the pitch in," Bauer said. "You throw in there and it doesn't get called a strike, or he checked-swings or takes a full swing and it gets called a ball and he gets upset or -- I don't know. He's one of the best hitters in the game, so he gets a lot of those calls."

Cabrera wouldn't divulge his intent for conveying disdain for the Indians in the first inning, other than to say "it was an argument between Francona and me." Bauer plunked three Tigers batters in a start in Cleveland on Sept. 18, 2016.

"I didn't say anything to Bauer," Cabrera said. "[There were] a couple guys talking trash, but I don't pay any attention to that. They can talk whatever they want to talk. But with Francona, man, come on man, you talk to me like that, that's it."

Francona said he didn't think the pitch in question was far enough inside to elicit the response Cabrera provided. Cabrera said he expects to see plenty of pitches inside when the teams reconvene Saturday. And Sunday. And the 16 times after that.

"That at-bat that he hit the home run," Francona said, "you can tell he was kind of sitting out over the plate. He is a good enough hitter and he knows what to do with it."

