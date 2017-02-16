Hey Hoynsie | Paul Hoynes answers your questions about the Tribe

Hey, Hoynsie: I was wondering if you'd seen or heard enough about Yandy Diaz to determine if he can play third base at a Major League level? Diaz at third and Jose Ramirez as a "10th starter' would make the lineup tough to beat. -- Jeff Mount, Anacortes, Wash.

Hey, Jeff: I saw Diaz play two games at third base last year in spring training with the big league club. He made a throwing error in each game. But that's far from a fair evaluation. I think the fact that he played 52 games in the outfield compared to 30 at third base last year for Class AAA Columbus tells you he's probably not a regular third baseman. This winter in Venezuela he played the outfield as well.

The Indians are trying to make Diaz as versatile as possible, but he's a hitter and will go as far as hit bat takes him.

Hey, Hoynsie: I am 74 and have lived here all my life. You speculated that if the Indians can stay healthy this year, they could draw 2 million fans. I think they'll draw at least 2.5 million. By the way, I was in the stands in Winter Haven, Fla. when the snake crawled across your computer and almost got you. Very funny. -- Mark Meyers, Willoughby.

Hey, Mark: That snake gets bigger every year. I figured if he was going to crawl across my laptop, he could have at least written the game story. Hope you're right about the attendance.

Hey, Hoynsie: The only rule that needs to be changed in baseball is adding the DH to the National League. You don't see a free pass to the No.8 hitter in the American League very often. My sons both played college ball and I would rather see someone like them hit rather than the joke some pitchers are in the box. In the National League a pitcher is essentially pitching to seven batters. -- Jerry Thomas, Litchfield.

Hey, Jerry: It still amazes me that MLB is played under two sets of rules. One way or the other, I think a decision should be made on the DH. Former Commissioner Bud Selig said it would take something cataclysmic for that to happen.

Well, if baseball is talking about putting a runner on second base to start an extra inning game, I think the cataclysm is upon us. Can you imagine if the Cubs trotted a runner out to second base to start the 10th inning of Game 7 of the World Series last year?

Hey, Hoynsie: Are the Indians going after another big bat before the start of the season? -- John Catalano, North Canton.

Hey, John: Let's not get greedy. You do know they signed Edwin Encarnacion to a three-year $60 million contract, right?

Hey, Hoynsie: What is the real story on Chris Johnson? Why did he fall out of baseball grace so fast? -- Ron Centennial, Colo.

Hey, Ron: Chris Johnson is making $9 million this year courtesy of the Indians. He just signed a minor league deal with the Orioles and has spent parts of eight seasons in the big leagues with Houston, Arizona, Atlanta, the Indians and Miami. OK, he's not going to the Hall of Fame, but if he has fallen from grace, he has a golden parachute to guarantee a soft landing.

Hey, Hoynsie: Aw, who cares about the intentional walk. If a team wants to walk someone, the catcher should just say to the umpire, 'Walk.' It saves time, it's less boring and moves the game along. -- Ron Lundmark.

Hey, Ron: Is there no place for nuance in your soul?

Hey, Hoynsie: If the powers that be want to save time in a baseball game, they should eliminate all batting gloves. Players take forever fooling with them while batting. -- Nelson Damschroder, Hershey, Pa.

Hey, Nelson: You want a revolt? You want fighting in the streets? Try taking away a player's batting gloves. Mike Hargrove will come out of retirement to lead the charge.

Hey, Hoynsie: Do you think Terry Francona regrets not using Ryan Merritt against those lefties in the 10th inning of the seventh game of the World Series? -- Mary McLaughlan.

Hey, Mary: I can hear Francona's answer to your question right now. He'd say, "That wouldn't be fair to Merritt."

He have a point. I know Merritt did well in his Game 5 start against Toronto in the ALCS, but he did so as a starter. To bring a rookie into the 10th inning of Game 7 of the World Series, I think that's asking way too much.

If you had asked if Merritt should have started Game 5 of the World Series at Wrigley Field, I think you'd have a stronger argument. Still, Merritt matched up well with Toronto's big swingers. I think the Cubs' lineup was much more disciplined.

