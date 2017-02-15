Francona talks Michael Brantley, attitude, speeches and 2017 season

1. The rehab continues for Michael Brantley on his right shoulder.

Manager Terry Francona told reporters in Goodyear, Ariz., on Tuesday that the organization doesn't want to put Brantley in a situation that he's not prepared to handle physically.

"We're trying like crazy to not go too fast," said Francona. "We don't want to put him a position that's unrealistic. It's a little bit hard because the only time he felt it (pain in his shoulder) is when we put him in a game.

"I think we need to reserve some enthusiasm. . . because we want him back desperately. But just in fairness to him. We want to allow him to come back on his own program and on the trainers' timeline. So he has a chance not just to come back, but to stay back."

Brantley, said Francona, is still hitting off a tee. The former All-Star outfielder played 11 games last season after injuring his shoulder late in the 2015 season.

2. To quote Yogi Berra, "When you come to a fork in the road, take it."

Francona on how the Indians will respond this year after winning the AL Central, AL pennant and reaching Game 7 of the World Series before losing to the Cubs in 2016.

"Being brutally honest, it can go two ways," he said. "Guys can come back and have a sense of entitlement or they can come back being hungry, knowing where they were, and saying, 'Man, I want to get back there again.' My bet is on No.2 with this team."

3. Another lefty on the way?

MLB.com is reporting that the Indians have reached a minor league deal with left-hander James Russell, who appeared in seven games with the Phillies last year. If he passes his physical, he'll be invited to big league camp.

The 6-4 Russell spent much of last season at Class AAA Leigh Valley where he was 3-5 with a 4.29 ERA in 29 games. He made 13 starts and totaled 49 strikeouts and 19 walks in 79.2 innings. Things did not go as well with the Phillies where he allowed nine earned run in 4 1/3 innings for a 18.69 ERA.

Russell has made big-league stops with the Cubs and Atlanta before joining the Phillies as a free agent in November of 2015.

The Indians announced Tuesday that they signed veteran lefty Chris Narveson to a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training. They already have lefties Andrew Miller, Boone Logan, Kyle Crockett, Hoby Milner, Tim Cooney and Ryan Merritt on the roster. They will bring veteran lefty Luis Perez to minor league camp in March.

4. It must be homecoming week because Grady Sizemore is back.

The Indians have hired former Gold Glove center fielder Grady Sizemore as a special assistant to the player development program. He's in spring training right now and will work with the outfielders along with bench coach Brad Mills and Class AA Akron manager Mark Budzinski.

"Grady will spend the majority of the time this spring with Millsie and the outfielders," said Francona. "Certainly when you have a guy of that stature, he's welcomed to help wherever he can.

"But when we break up into our practices, he'll go with Millsie and Budzinski to help with the outfielders."

Francona said Sizemore, 34, will not spend the entire spring with the Indians, but added, "He knows he's welcome to help when he's here. We're looking forward to it."

Sizemore, who had an All-Star career ruined by injuries, played for the Indians from 2004 through 2011.

5. Trying to find the right words.

The Indians will hold their first full squad workout Saturday. Before they take the field, Francona will give his annual speech to set the tone for the season. This will be the 16th one he's delivered to a big league team (Phillies, Red Sox and Indians), but the words never come easy.

"I've been thinking about it for a while now," said Francona. "I'm not a real big meeting person, except for the first one of the season. I think it's important because you're laying the groundwork for what your team is going to be about."

Francona said he'll talk about being proud of what the Indians accomplished last year, but stress that it's time to start a new season.

"We don't want to be the team that looks up in June and is still talking about last year," said Francona. "This is a new team even though there are so many guys who are back, it's still 2017 and this team will have it's own identity.

"We started working on that today. Every team is different and this one will be also. We don't know what the script will be, but I think we're all looking forward to it."

6. Some losses hurt worse than others.

Francona said the Tribe's wild-card loss to Tampa Bay in 2013 devastated him. The Indians won their last 10 games of the regular season and needed all of them to gain the first wild card spot.

Then it all ended in the loss to the Rays.

"It killed me," said Francona. "I felt like I got punched in the stomach. It took me a long time to get over that game."

He did not feel that way about last year's playoff run which saw the Indians go 10-5, overcoming injuries to their pitching staff, before losing to the Cubs.

"Yes, you want to win, but I can't sit here and tell you I was really disappointed -- other than the fact that we didn't win -- in anything," said Francona. "If you laid out what you want to be as a team, our guys did that. As a coach or manager, if that's what you're asking, I felt they went above and beyond.

"That's happiest journey I've ever been on. I wish we had got the last out, but we didn't. A pretty good team beat us."

