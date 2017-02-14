Meisel | Best moments in Progressive Field history

Rajai Davis' Game 7 home run came close, but the Indians fell short in extra innings in November. Progressive Field has hosted plenty of memorable October moments, but that one, singular, transcendent happening remains elusive.

Therefore, compiling this list was no simple task. Last week, we asked readers to submit their own ballots for their top 10 moments in the history of Progressive Field, which opened in April 1994. The readers' results can be found here.

Here's my own attempt at the assignment.

10. Tyler Naquin's game-winning inside-the-park home run

There are instances during a 162-game gauntlet in which your focus strays from the target. Your attention veers to the NBA playoffs or to football or to politics or to the weather. The second that happens, you must remind yourself that, on any given night, you might witness history.

On Aug. 19, 2016, Naquin achieved a feat that hadn't been matched in 100 years. The only other player to end a game in Cleveland on an inside-the-park homer? Braggo Roth, of course. He turned the trick on Aug. 13, 1916.

It's one thing to watch a walk-off homer sail over the fence and the player jog around the bases as his teammates prepare to pounce at home plate. But to watch the winning run sprint around the bases? That's an unforgettable scene, and Naquin's head-first plunge into the plate and immediate pop-up into a rock-star pose is etched into every viewer's memory.

9. Bill Selby, exit stage right

Tom Hamilton's voice reached a crescendo. Unfortunately for the Indians, Selby had whacked Mariano Rivera's pitch foul. Hamilton and Selby both got redemption, though. Later in his at-bat, the diminutive utility man socked a walk-off grand slam against the Yankees closer, as the Indians completed a 10-7 triumph after trailing 7-0 on July 14, 2002. Selby had tallied only five home runs in his career before he tagged Rivera, who then went eight years before surrendering another grand slam. The outing marked the only time Rivera ever yielded six runs as a reliever. Selby, the most unlikely Tribe hero in a year of transition, served as the central protagonist.

8. The Bug Game in 2007

Joba Chamberlain helped to make midges a chic pest in Cleveland. The Indians attained a 2-0 advantage in the 2007 ALDS, thanks in part to the Yankees reliever's disdain for the pesky bugs. The artist formerly known as Fausto Carmona had no such issues maintaining his composure and the Indians prevailed in extra innings in one of the wackier playoff games in ballpark history.

7. Jason Giambi's walk-off homer in September 2013

Chris Perez had just blown a save and the Indians' chances at a wild-card berth seemed destined to take a hit. That made the last-gasp home run against the White Sox even more momentous. The fact that a 42-year-old part-time player was responsible made it even more memorable.

6. Marquis Grissom steals home to win Game 3 of the 1997 ALCS

This was the looniest postseason series in which the Indians have ever competed. There were balls lost in the sun, the shadows, behind UFOs. There were dominant pitching performances and momentum-altering home runs. Tony Fernandez, known for his defense, provided the final difference with an extra-inning homer to break a scoreless tie in Game 6.

The series shifted, however, in Game 3, when Grissom jogged home from third after Omar Vizquel missed a squeeze bunt. It was the strangest finish to a game I can remember.

5. Sandy Alomar, the hometown hero

We'll hear plenty about Alomar's 1997 All-Star Game home run in two years, when the Indians again host the Midsummer Classic. Alomar had his best season in 1997, one that ended with a heartbreaking Game 7 loss in Miami. Still, the catcher won the All-Star Game MVP award. He produced his best statistical line, with a .324 average, a .900 OPS, 21 home runs and 37 doubles, and he rescued the Indians from defeat in the ALDS with a game-tying homer off of Rivera.

4. The comeback for the ages

Jim Thome still occasionally watches some old Indians highlights on YouTube, including the club's historic rally from a 12-run deficit against Seattle on Aug. 5, 2001. That Mariners team tied a record with 116 wins. The Indians' unfathomable comeback prevented them from establishing a new standard.

Cleveland scored three in the seventh, four in the eighth and five in the ninth to send the game into extra innings. Eddie Taubensee lifted Kenny Lofton over his shoulder after the center fielder scored the game-winning run.

3. Tony Pena's late-night walk-off

My favorite part about Pena's 2 a.m. long ball is that Bob Costas and Bob Uecker were prattling on about another topic when the veteran catcher delivered the walk-off homer. The game was filled with twists, rain delays and Albert Belle's biceps, but Pena of all people ended it on a 3-0 pitch and handed the Indians their first postseason victory in nearly a half-century.

2. The clinch

It could have happened on any night; it's not as though the Indians were sweating out the end of the 1995 regular season. But when the baseball nestled into Thome's glove, it signified that a new era had actually commenced. Those laughable losers had actually transformed into a playoff team. The moment was made even more special with a touching tribute to the late Steve Olin and Tim Crews.

1. Rajai Davis' home run

This is as close to an iconic championship moment as one can get. I had headphones on as I attempted to focus on finishing my piece about the Indians' Game 7 shortcomings. The process is challenging: Look up at a pitch. Put your head down and pump out a few sentences. Look up at another pitch. Put your head down and pump out a few more sentences.

Then, a speedy outfielder not known for his power delivers one of the most timely home runs in baseball history and everything I had written during the previous 47 outs became trivial.

Davis achieved what every kid dreams about when he or she swings a bat in the backyard. Ultimately, the Indians fell short, so this moment isn't etched in stone atop this list. But it'll be tough to top.

