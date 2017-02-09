PECOTA projection system pegs Cleveland Indians at 92 wins, which doesn't mean much

In less than two months, the 30 major-league teams will commence a lengthy journey through another baseball season. By the end, some teams will overachieve, others will disappoint.

No one will remember if the clubs' records match the preseason projections, including those concocted in some number-crunching computer program. Yet, here we are, with another batch of the annual PECOTA projections, released by Baseball Prospectus.

The formula forecasts each team's outcome. The teams will still play 162 games; we won't just use the projections to crown the Dodgers the 2017 World Series champions. But take them with a grain of salt, or, if residing in Baltimore, Kansas City or St. Louis -- three cities with teams to which the projections were unkind -- maybe take them with a shot of something strong.

Where do the Indians stand?

The system pegged the Indians at 92-70, comfortably atop the American League Central. No other team in the division is projected to attain a winning record, with the Twins, the owners of the worst record in baseball last year, slotted into second place, at 80-82.

PECOTA (which stands for Player Empirical Comparison and Optimization Test Algorithm, in case you want to sound smart and stand-offish at your next social gathering) projects the Indians to sport the most proficient offense in the league, with 798 runs. They're also expected to have the third-best pitching in the AL.

Here's how the AL Central shakes out:

Indians: 92-70

Twins: 80-82

Tigers: 78-84

White Sox: 76-86

Royals: 71-91

Now, this system has been unkind to the Royals in the past, even when they won the World Series in 2015. That said, Kansas City could be forced to sell this season if they start slow, as a slew of their core players are headed for free agency after the season.

Other items of note

--Only the Astros (94-68) and Dodgers (99-63) are projected to boast better records than the Tribe. Los Angeles reached the NLCS last season before bowing out against the Cubs. Houston missed the playoffs.

--The champion Cubs are given a 91-71 record and a 10-game cushion over the Pirates in the NL Central.

--The projection for worst record in the league goes to the San Diego Padres (69-93). The Orioles are projected to finish 73-89; they went 89-73 last season.

--The Cardinals were assigned a 76-86 record, which would be their worst mark since 1999.

What about last year?

PECOTA projected the Indians to win the AL Central with 92 victories in 2016. Cleveland finished with a 94-67 mark (a rainout against Detroit was never played) and its first division crown in nine years.

___

(c)2017 Advance Ohio Media, Cleveland

Visit Advance Ohio Media, Cleveland at www.cleveland.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.