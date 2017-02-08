Rosenhaus stops by the Creek to talk Tribe

Cleveland Indians radio announcer Jim Rosenhaus stopped by the Creek to preview the Indians 2017 season to a group of local business people from Norwalk as WLKR hosted the even for potential advertisers.

Rosenhaus began the day by first taking a trip down memory lane and talking about the Indians’ magical run to the World Series.

“The Indians just overcame so much and as you remember when Carlos Carrasco went down, everyone including the Cleveland Plain Dealer counted them out,” Rosenhaus said. “But good teams get on a roll at the end of the year and just find way to overcome those things. Who knows what would have happened if everyone stayed healthy. The Indians may not have made it that far.”

He then gave his take on the 2017 season, one he says will be just as magical. Twenty one of 25 players who were on the World Series roster will be reporting to Spring Training in a few weeks, something Rosenhaus calls a rarity. He pointed to a healthy pitching staff as the key to the 2017 season.

“The pitching staff carried us last year and came one win away from a World Series title,” Rosenhaus said. “They went out and got the top slugger on the market in Edwin Encarnacion who is good for 35-40 homers and 100 runs batted in a year. Yan Gomes is back to being healthy. Just two years ago, he was one of the best hitting catchers in the league and we have the best young player in the game in Francisco Lindor. Not to mention the best manager in the game in Terry Francona.”

Since 2013, the Indians have the best winning percentage in the American League and posted its best record since 2007 last season. The Tribe did it without one of its staples in the outfield in Michael Brantley. Rosenhaus gave an update on the outfielder’s progress.

“Brantley is back to work trying to come back from the shoulder injury,” Rosenhaus said. “He is on schedule, but there are still some concerns about how he handles playing a game schedule and if there will be any setbacks when he gets back to real action. Time will tell.”

Rosenhaus opened the conversation up to questions from the audience. The first question was about American League Championship Series Ryan Merritt and where he will be this season.

“I don’t think he will make the major league club at the beginning of the season,” Rosenhaus said. “Look at what we have. We are loaded from the starting rotation to the bullpen. But as you saw last year, it takes more than just the 25 guys on the roster. I believe we will see Ryan at some point this year, but I don’t think he will be on the opening day roster.”

The next question was about this year’s World Baseball Classic and how many Tribe players will be participating.

“Lindor will play for Puerto Rico, Santana for the Dominican Republic and Miller will pitch for USA,” Rosenhaus said. “I will tell you though, managers and pitching coaches hate the WBC. Pitchers will be throwing in not-so meaningful games before they are actually ready. Chris Perez pitched in the WBC a few years ago and came back with a sore arm. He wasn’t himself that season.”

Finally, Rosenhaus took a question about the signing of Edwin Encarnacion and how the organization is opening up its pockets.

“I was just as shocked as everyone else,” Rosenhaus said. “The thing is, he turned down more money and more years from the Blue Jays to play in Cleveland. The front office has noticed a boost in attendance and that has given them the confidence to sign bigger players. The Indians don’t have the huge TV contracts everyone else has so they really have to rely on attendance money.”

WLKR hosted the event for potential advertisers and presented a few bundles for plans. The first is a Wahoo Weekend Sponsorship Plan where businesses can purchase ads for spring training broadcasts from Feb. 27-March 3. The investment is $295 and includes sponsorship of seven Wahoo Week spring training reports, four 30-second ads in the Tribe vs A’s game on Feb. 28 plus mentions before and after the game and mentions in 12 live promotional announcements promoting Wahoo Week on WLKR.

WLKR also offered plans for the 2017 season in two different packages. The Double includes two 30-second ads per game with sponsorship mentions before, during and after each game at $580 per month from April through September. The Single includes one 30-second ad per game and mentions before, during and after each game at $338.33 a month from April through September.

Interested businesses should call WLKR at 419-609-5961.

