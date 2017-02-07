Indians sign Boone Logan

Lefties beware, the 32-year-old held left-handed hitters to a .142 average and .477 OPS last year during his time with the Colorado Rockies. Logan held right-handed hitters to a .211 average last season. The 11-year Major League veteran also struck out 57 batters in 46.1 IP last season.

Over the past five seasons, Logan has struck out 11.2 batters per nine innings; in that span, Logan’s K/9 rate is the third-best of any left-handed pitcher, trailing only Aroldis Chapman (15.7) and Andrew Miller (14.2).

Logan strengthens an already strong Tribe bullpen, which includes Miller, closer Cody Allen, Bryan Shaw, Dan Otero and more. Last season, the Tribe was fourth in bullpen ERA and allowed the fewest inherited runners to score in the American League. Miller, meanwhile, held lefties to a .181 average.