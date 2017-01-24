Indians announce promotional schedule for 2017 season

The Cleveland Indians released their 2017 promotions schedule on Tuesday morning with some very fun days planned.

Expand your bobblehead collection by four with Jose Ramirez (May 27, courtesy of Sugardale), Francisco Lindor (July 4, courtesy of Sherwin-Williams), Jason Kipnis (July 22, courtesy of Medical Mutual) and Terry Francona (Aug. 23).

Jerseys will celebrate some familiar faces and some new faces: Carlos Santana (June 10, courtesy of Discount Drug Mart), Cody Allen (June 24, courtesy of Car Parts Warehouse), Andrew Miller (July 8, courtesy of Shearer’s) and Edwin Encarnacion (Aug. 26). To complete the look, secure yourself a Block C Skyline Cap (July 7, courtesy of Key Bank), Baseball Stirrup Socks (July 21) and a Rally Scarf (Aug. 25).

There will be 17 Pregame in the District nights, which feature $2 domestic can beer from 5-7PM in the Right Field District; plus, you’ll be able to take advantage of 11 Sugardale Dollar Dog Nights! We will also play host to 10 KeyBank Kids Fun Days and 16 fireworks nights, including two Rock ‘n’ Blast events (July 21 and July 22, presented by FirstEnergy).

Also, be at Progressive Field as the Indians unveil two more statues outside the Right Field Gate. The first will be of former Indians manager and player Frank Robinson (May 27), who was the first African American manager in baseball. The second will pay tribute to player-manager and Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Lou Boudreau (Aug. 5).

Single game tickets will go on sale March 6.

Complete Promotional Schedule (subject to change):

April 11: Opening Day, Magnet Schedule & Car Magnet* courtesy of Progressive, Block Party

April 30: KeyBank Kids Fun Day

May 12: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night

May 13: T-shirt courtesy of CLE Clothing +

May 14: KeyBank Kids Fun Day

May 17: Weather Education Day, Weather Education Book (all Weather Ed participants)

May 24: AL Championship Replica Trophy+ courtesy of KeyBank

May 26: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Pregame in the District, Fireworks presented by SportClips, Block Party

May 27: Jose Ramirez Bobblehead~ courtesy of Sugardale, Frank Robinson statue unveiling, Pregame in the District, Block Party

May 28: KeyBank Kids Fun Day

June 9: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Pregame in the District, Celebration Banner courtesy+ of McDonald's, Fireworks, Block Party

June 10: Carlos Santana Jersey~ courtesy of Discount Drug Mart, Pregame in the District, Fireworks, Block Party

June 11: KeyBank Kids Fun Day, Wiffle Ball & Bat Set courtesy of MLB^

June 23: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Pregame in the District, Wayfarer Sunglasses+ courtesy of Subway, Fireworks presented by Wayside Furniture, Block Party

June 24: Cody Allen Jersey~ courtesy of Car Parts Warehouse, Pregame in the District, Block Party

June 25: KeyBank Kids Fun Day

June 28: Tote Bag+ courtesy of MLB Network

July 4: Francisco Lindor Bobblehead< courtesy of Sherwin-Williams, Pregame in the District, Fireworks, Block Party

July 7: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Pregame in the District, Block C Skyline Cap+ courtesy of KeyBank, Fireworks presented by Wayside Furniture, Block Party

July 8: Andrew Miller Jersey~ courtesy of Shearer's, Pregame in the District, Fireworks, Block Party

July 9: KeyBank Kids Fun Day, Toy Truck^ courtesy of W.B. Mason

July 21: Rock 'n' Blast presented by FirstEnergy, Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Pregame in the District, Baseball Stirrup Socks+, Block Party, Hassle-Free Weekend

July 22: Rock 'n' Blast presented by FirstEnergy, Jason Kipnis Bobblehead~ courtesy of Medical Mutual, Pregame in the District, Block Party, Hassle-Free Weekend

July 23: KeyBank Kids Fun Day, Slider's Birthday, Season Ticket Holder Appreciation Event, Hassle-Free Weekend

July 27: Picnic Blanket+ courtesy of Liberty Ford

August 4: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Pregame in the District, Mason Jar Mug+ courtesy of KeyBank, Fireworks presented by Wayside Furniture, Block Party

August 5: Lou Boudreau Replica Statue~, Lou Boudreau statue unveiling, Pregame in the District, Fireworks, Block Party

August 6: KeyBank Kids Fun Day, Baseball Card Set* courtesy of Topps

August 23: Terry Francona Bobblehead~

August 25: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Pregame in the District, Rally Scarf+, Fireworks, Block Party

August 26: Edwin Encarnacion Jersey~, Pregame in the District, Fireworks, Block Party

August 27: KeyBank Kids Fun Day

September 8: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Pregame in the District, Fireworks, Block Party

September 9: 1977 Jersey+, Block Party

September 10: KeyBank Kids Fun Day

September 15: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night

September 30: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Fireworks, Fan Appreciation Night

* -- all fans ^ -- 5,000 fans 12 & under + --10,000 fans ~ --12,500 fans < -- 15,000 fans