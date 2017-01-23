ESPN's Jay Crawford excited to emcee Greater Cleveland Sports Awards

"I barely let them finish asking before I said I'll do it," said Crawford, an ESPN broadcaster, about his conversation with the Cleveland Sports Commission. "I'm more than thrilled to be a part of it."

Crawford grew up in nearby Sandusky as a Cleveland sports fan, so the opportunity to emcee the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards on Jan. 26th at the Renaissance Hotel was a no-brainer.

"I really wasn't even aware of the awards until a few years ago," Crawford said. "I started seeing some things on social media and I thought to myself that I had to be a part of it somehow, some way."

The 17th Annual Greater Cleveland Sports Awards will celebrate the best in Cleveland sports that will include tributes, video highlights, and impressive presentations and of local sports personalities.

The Sports Awards recognize the best and brightest in Cleveland amateur and professional sports. The opportunity to share in the celebration with Cleveland's athletes and fans is only natural for Crawford, who remains a supporter of Cleveland sports -- despite growing up in a town not far from Detroit that had some championship success.

"I grew up a die-hard Indians, Browns and Cavs fan," Crawford said. "Rooting for teams in Detroit would not have been an option because of my father. He was a Cleveland sports fan and an avid Detroit sports hater. There were some lean years [with Cleveland sports teams] but my father taught me that you stick with your team win or lose. It was mostly lose for awhile but now [staying loyal] is finally paying off."

Crawford will get the opportunity to share the stage with former Tribe manager Mike Hargrove, who will receive the 2016 Lifetime Achievement Award, given to an individual who has dedicated his life to the advancement of sport in Cleveland.

Hargrove played 12 years in the majors. He played seven years with the Tribe. Following his playing career, Hargrove served as manager for the Indians, Baltimore Orioles and Seattle Mariners, holding a career major league managerial record of 1,188-1,176, including 721-591 with the Indians during the years of 1991-1999. The Indians secured five consecutive American League Central titles under his leadership, and World Series appearances in 1995 and 1997.

The Greater Cleveland Sports Awards will also honor Kendra Seitz with the Sports Health Courage Award. Seitz, a sixth grade competitive swimmer out of Hudson, competed in the Transplant Games of America after she recovered from a heart transplant.

She received a gold medal in the butterfly and breaststroke. Additionally, Seitz was awarded a silver medal in the freestyle and a bronze medal in the backstroke.

Here is a list of the nominees for each award to be presented Thursday:

High School Athlete of the Year

Dillon Dingler, Football, Jackson High School, Massillon

Jaylen Harris, Football, Cleveland Heights High School, Cleveland Heights

Valencia Myers, Basketball, Solon High School, Solon

Andrea Scali, Softball, Parma High School, Parma

Collegiate Athlete of the Year

John Carroll football team, Football, NCAA Division II Collegiate, Cleveland

Marshon Lattimore, Football, The Ohio State University, Cleveland

Mitch Trubisky, Football, University of North Carolina, Mentor

Amateur Athlete of the Year

Tiana Bartoletta, Track, U.S. Women's Olympic Team, Elyria

Charles Conwell Jr., Boxing, U.S. Men's Olympic Team, Cleveland Heights

Emily Infeld, Cross Country, U.S. Women's Olympic Team, University Heights

Professional Athlete of the Year

LeBron James, NBA, forward, Cleveland Cavaliers

Francisco Lindor, MLB, shortstop, Cleveland Indians

Stipe Miocic, UFC, mixed martial artist, UFC Heavyweight Champion

Joe Thomas, NFL, offensive lineman, Cleveland Browns

Additional awards:

Courage Award -- Kendra Seitz

Lifetime Achievement Award -- Mike Hargrove, Cleveland Indians

Sports Development Gold Medalist -- The Mid-American Conference

Best Moment -- to be announced at event

