Indians' Terry Francona named 2016 American League Manager of the Year

Francona was named the 2016 American League Manager of the Year, as voted on by the Baseball Writers Association of America. It's the second time in four years Francona has won the award, making him the eighth AL manager to win multiple times. He received 22 of the 30 first-place votes and was the lone manager to appear in the top-3 of every ballot.

Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister and Baltimore Orioles manager Buck Showalter finished second and third, respectively. Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell also received first-place votes.

In his four years in Cleveland, Francona has led the Indians to a 352-294 record, the best AL record in the span, as well as two trips to the postseason, one AL Central title and one AL pennant.

Francona also now has 12 consecutive winning seasons between Boston and Cleveland, the longest active streak in the major leagues, including two World Series titles in three trips. It's the longest such streak since Joe Torre had 14 straight winning seasons between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers.

