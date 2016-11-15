Edison's Cooper to throw at Malone

Cooper made his commitment to Malone University official Tuesday afternoon in the EHS library with many friends and family members.

“I’m excited,” Cooper said. “I’m happy the recruiting process is over, it was crazy. I can’t wait to start working with Malone next year.”

Cooper will be joining many other local athletes, including Norwalk senior Mitchell Perry, on the Pioneers’ baseball team. He said the familiar faces will make him feel a bit more at home.

“It’s going to be really nice. There will be a couple of other people that I played with over the summer. It’ll just be nice to know that I’m going to be with those guys. It’s going to make it a lot more comfortable.”

Why Malone?

“The coaches are just so inspirational to me,” Cooper said. “I like Malone because it’s kind of a smaller campus and I also like that it’s Christian college, because I’m religious.”

Cooper admitted the recruitment process got to him, almost affecting his game play during the summer.

“I was so nervous last year. Before I was looking at all these colleges and I was so nervous that I nearly started pitching bad. So this is a big relief and I’ll just be able to focus now and pitch without stress.”

Edison baseball coach Sean Hoover knows there are big things on the horizon for Cooper.

“Clay is a great kid and hard worker. He loves to play baseball. He’s a very versatile player. I expect him to be just as solid as he has been the last three years,” he said.