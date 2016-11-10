Truckers' Perry heading to Malone

On Thursday, Mitchell Perry committed to MU where he will further his baseball career.

Normally a catcher for the Truckers, Perry isn’t quite sure where his talents will be used when he becomes a Pioneer in the spring of 2018. However, he doesn’t really care as long as he’s able to be on the field.

“I like the coaches there,” Perry said. “They are making a new park for baseball, football and soccer that will be all turf right on campus. I love the school there and the campus. I love the food. They just switched to a new conference called the (Great Midwest Athletic Conference), that’ll be a big conference to play in. They used to be in the (Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) with Tiffin and all of them.”

Mitchell’s father, Rick, is an assistant coach on the Trucker baseball team, while his older brother, Isaac Perry, currently plays for Tiffin University as an infielder. He finished with a team-high 14 doubles in 2015.

Mitchell knows the future holds big things for him, but there’s work that needs to be done first.

“It starts with going to the cages every other day, throwing, long toss and getting my arm stronger. (Malone) is going to Arizona this winter and that’s one of the big things I want to go there for. They go down there to start off their season. This will be big step for me. I’m looking forward to competing at the next level and hope to be the greatest,” Perry said.

Trucker baseball coach Wes Douglas believes Perry has what it takes to be a star at the collegiate level.

“Mitch has been hitting right around .400 as a sophomore and a junior,” Douglas said. “He can play anywhere. He’s been our catcher for two years, but this year we’re going to move him around a little bit more, he’ll pitch some and that’ll open the door for some younger kids to catch. That’ll work itself out.”

The best part about Perry? He doesn’t back down when it comes to clutch situations. If anything, he feeds off of it.

“The thing with Mitch is, the bigger the game and the better the pitcher, the better Mitch is. He really likes to compete. On game day he really steps up. He got off to small slump to start his junior year, but other than that he hasn’t had a slump at all. He’s just a consistent gap-to-gap type hitter with a very good baseball IQ.”