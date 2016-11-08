Indians opt to not extend qualifying offer to Mike Napoli, other free agents

Napoli was the only genuine candidate to receive a qualifying offer by the Indians. Outfielders Rajai Davis and Coco Crisp also did not receive an offer.

Teams can extend their impending free agents a qualifying offer that represents a one-year contract and is valued by the average of the top 125 salaries in baseball from the previous season. This offseason, that number is $17.2 million. If players accept the qualifying offer, then they will make that amount for one season and are retained by their former team. If they decline the offer and sign elsewhere, their new team forfeits their first-round pick _ with the top 10 picks being protected in the first round _ and their former team receives draft pick compensation.

Napoli had a terrific regular season for the Indians after signing a one-year, $7 million deal that turned out to be a bargain. He hit a career-high 34 home runs and led the club with 101 RBIs while also garnering wide praise for his presence in the Indians' clubhouse. He struggled in the postseason, hitting just .173 with one home run and three RBI through the Indians' run to the World Series.

His defense during the season also wasn't up to par with his previous performance at first base. He had -4 defensive runs saved, per FanGraphs, the first time since 2011 he had a negative value. His Ultimate Zone Rating also dove to -4.4 from 4.4 in 2015.

The Indians could have extended Napoli a qualifying offer and received compensation had another team signed him, but the possibility of him making $17.2 million for one year at age 35 might have been too big of a gamble. The qualifying-offer system each year has seemingly dragged down the value of a player or two who has trouble finding a new club while teams wish to keep their draft picks, bringing additional variables into the equation.

The Indians can still sign any of their free agents to new deals. They have already expressed interest in keeping Napoli and Davis in Cleveland and have had discussions with them.

"It's important to recognize, and I've said it before, that we have a desire to have both guys back," Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said. "And I think they share that desire to return."

Davis was on a one-year deal with a base salary of $5.25 million. At 35 years old — he turned 36 during the World Series — he led the American League in the regular season with 43 stolen bases.

Crisp didn't reach the applicable number of plate appearances or games played in 2016 and had his $13 million vesting option turned into a club option for the 2017 season, which was declined by the Indians.

All three players can now sign with any team free of any draft-pick compensation.

