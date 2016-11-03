New owners of the longest World Series drought? Indians

CLEVELAND — As the Cubs players rushed the mound to begin a party 108 years in the making Wednesday night at Progressive Field, the Indians escaped into a quiet clubhouse to talk about all of the obstacles they overcame this season — all but the very last one.

The Indians fought it with their every ounce in Game 7 of the World Series, but they are baseball's new owners of the longest title drought after an 8-7 loss to the Cubs.

That title dearth reached 68 years Wednesday night, despite valiant efforts like the one from Rajai Davis, who hit both a tying two-run homer in the eighth inning and an RBI single in the 10th.

But a team that had survived on pitching magic throughout the playoffs ran out of some of it in the final game.

"For us to come back the way we did and make that a ballgame, kind of shows you what we've been doing all year long and the toughness and determination of these guys," Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis said. "We just couldn't come up with the big hit at the end."

Indians reliever Bryan Shaw gave up a pair of runs in the 10th on RBIs from Ben Zobrist and Miguel Montero, just another of the Indians' best that the Cubs beat.

Making his third World Series start in nine days, ace Corey Kluber wasn't the pitcher who had posted an 0.89 ERA over his previous five postseason starts. He gave up four earned runs on six hits with no walks or strikeouts, allowing homers to Dexter Fowler and Javier Baez — the first and last batters he faced.

Ironman reliever Andrew Miller, who owned an 0.53 postseason ERA this year, gave up another two runs, including a homer to retiring Cubs catcher David Ross.

"For our starters to have the guts to take the ball like Corey Kluber three times in a series," Indians manager Terry Francona said. "At times tonight, they proved they're human. But without them, we don't get anywhere close to here."

The Indians tried to claw back after falling behind by three runs entering the eighth, starting with Brandon Guyer's two-out RBI double off Cubs closer Aroldis Chapman. Davis, 36, playing in his first World Series in 11 seasons in the majors, followed that by hitting Chapman's low 97-mph fastball for a line-drive, two-run shot to left field.

Davis' homer made up for a pair of mistakes in the fourth inning that put Kluber in an early hole.

With runners on the corners, Addison Russell hit a short sacrifice fly to Davis, whose throw to the plate was too high for catcher Roberto Perez to make the tag on a sliding Kris Bryant. Davis also briefly broke forward on Willson Contreras' RBI double to the center-field wall that gave the Cubs a 3-1 lead.

Those seemed long past by the time he homered to complete a comeback from a four-run deficit.

"You could look at the Cubs and see their heads kind of drop a little bit," Davis said of the homer. "You would think that moment would be a momentum change, but they obviously were able to keep enough composure to score a couple of runs and go up."

The night provided for a wild swing of emotions for the Indians, who had come to believe the city was rewriting its sad sports story after the Cavaliers' NBA championship became the city's first major sports title since 1964.

"The city kind of reminds me of our team a little bit," Francona said. "They got pushed around. Now they're starting to push back, and I'm happy for them."

The Indians embraced that underdog mentality this postseason, furthered by the injuries they overcame to get to the biggest stage.

They played all but 11 games without outfielder Michael Brantley because of a shoulder injury. They also lost starting pitchers Danny Salazar and Carlos Carrasco to injury over the course of a week in September. And right-hander Trevor Bauer's cut pinkie became a problem during the playoffs.

"There always seems to be that guy waiting to step up," Shaw said.

They just couldn't make that last step Wednesday.

———

(c)2016 Chicago Tribune

Visit the Chicago Tribune at www.chicagotribune.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.