'We’re still going to win it'

“I’m not very happy,” said Norwalk’s Brian Johnson, 43 when it became clear that the Indians were going to lose.

“I’ve been a fan pretty much all my life; I grew up in Ohio. (But) we’re going to win. I think we’re going to win tomorrow. I just don’t think (the Cubs) can beat them three times in a row.”

Johnson said to him, the Indians winning the World Series would matter more than the Cavs’ championship.

“I think there are a lot more Indians fans than Cavs,” he said. “It’d be a big deal around here if they won. You have a lot of Indians fans here and they would all love it.”

The win would be something special for Johnson himself. His wife, Jenny said the fact that her husband is here to watch the game was a great thing in itself.

“My husband (Brian) had a heart transplant in June,” she said. “So when the Cavs were doing this with the championship, he was in the hospital waiting for a heart. It’d be great if we could pull this off too! It would be great. ... We’re going to win! We’re banking on going to the celebration parade Thursday.”

Adan Ramos, of Norwalk, said he’s been predicting a Game 7 series win well before the Game 6 loss.

“Before this I said the Tribe in 7,” Ramos said. “I’m feeling pretty good about this going into tomorrow night. (Corey) Kluber going to be going tomorrow night and (Andrew) Miller’s going to be fresh. It’ll all be good. If you can the Cavs and Tribe in the same year that’s special.”

Andy Lavigne, agreed that the odds of a win are good.

“I’d say we have at least a 75-percent chance of winning because we’ll have Corey Kluber pitching tomorrow,” Lavigne said. “We’ve been waiting since 1997. I was in high school then and now look at it. We’re sold out. Before that you’d go to the game and there’d be no one there. I kind of feel sorry about that. Now we have to pay an arm and leg to go to the game, before this we could have paid $15 to go to the game.”

The price was on Norwalk’s Dan Brown’s mind as well.

“There’s about $12 million dollars more to be gotten in ticket sales,” he said.

“I looked at it a little bit ago on StubHub and it was all ready $1,400 for standing room only and box seats were over $25,000, but then again now that (Game 7) is a for sure thing, who knows. What are the Las Vegas odds for the Tribe? I think last I checked it it was something stupid like 6-2 so if you bet the Tribe for tomorrow you’re set to triple your money.”

Does he think the Tribe can pull it off?

“I sure ... hope so,” he said. “We have to give Charlie Sheen a reason to leave. We can’t let LeBron James step in a sky box and see a team lose.”

Brown and Lavigne also felt the World Series was more important the NCAA Championship the Cleveland Cavaliers won earlier in the year.

“The Indian’s are all in,” Lavigne said. “They’re definitely more important than the Cavs. I’d have taken an Indian’s victory over the Cavs.”

Valerie Sheller, of Norwalk, disagreed.

“I think they’re both important,” she said. “They’re both Cleveland team and they’re both important. We’re going to look forward to tomorrow. ... I just wanted us to win tonight.”

Sheller, and most women the Reflector interviewed agreed Jason Kipnis was their favorite player, but not because “he’s good” like Brian Johnson said, but because of his looks.

“I’m going to go with Kipnis (as my favorite) because he’s hot,” Sheller said.

Sam Smith, of Norwalk, had a similar reason for choosing Fransisco Lindor.

“I just like him,” smith said. “I like him a lot. He’s got nice hair. I like his hair. He’s got a nice (butt) on him too.”

Smith is little less optimistic than his fellow fans on a win tonight.

“Go Tribe!,” he said. “I’m going 50-50 (chance of winning). I mean it’s Game 7, you don’t know what’s going to happen. It’s baseball. I have faith. We’re still going to win it.”