You can't put a price on a World Series win

Tickets on Stub Center Monday afternoon were going anywhere from $662 (standing room) to $10,095 (lower box). Tickets for a possible game 7 Wednesday night were priced from $1,625 (standing room) to $227,750 for a field luxury box.

You might have to get a second mortgage on your house if you want one of those most expensive tickets. Easier yet, you could just trade your house for a luxury box ticket.

If you attended the 1948 World Series an upper reserve ticket for Cleveland Municipal Stadium was a pricey $6.25.

Oh, how times have changed.

When the Cleveland Indians host the Chicago Cubs in game 6 tonight it will bring back great memories for 89-year-old Jim Ewell of Norwalk.

Jim and his dad, Holmer, attended the 1948 World Series — the last time the Indians won it all as they defeated the Boston Braves in six games.

The two attend game 4 when the Indians won 2-1 to take a 3-1 Series lead. Ewell even remembered the pitcher, Steve Gromek, who went the distance on the mound for the victory. The attendance that day was 81,897.

The Braves came back to win game 5, but Cleveland closed it out with a 4-3 victory in game 6.

The Indians hold a 3-2 lead over the Cubs and, like the 1948 Tribe, could close out the Series in six games.

“My dad was the fan,” Jim Ewell said. “He didn’t go to a lot of games but he tried to get Series tickets. He ended up with two tickets in right field in the upper deck. At the same time we were up town. Across the street was the theater. I can’t think of his last name, George somebody, who was the manager, and he had tickets and couldn’t go. They were upper deck behind home plate so we used those and my dad, I think, gave his tickets away to Gene Missler.”

Jim’s son, Jay, has a 1948 World Series pennant, a picture of nine players from the newspaper and the actual ticket framed in his downtown real estate office.

Jay’s two sons, Jason and Justin, both are huge Tribe fans. Jason, who is blind, will be sitting at home tonight in Pittsburgh listening to the game like does all Indians games.

Jim said Jason will plug in his phone so he has power, and will plug it into speakers so he can hear Tom Hamilton in stereo.

“Jason has always been a big, big fan,” his dad said. “When he goes to the game he still listens to game on his phone.”

Jay said Jason had his pick of colleges, but he decided on John Carroll in Cleveland. “And I know why. ... Right down the road (Progressive Field),” Jay said with a laugh.

The cost of tickets tonight may be high, and you can put a price on that.

An Indians victory, however, would be priceless for all Cleveland fans.