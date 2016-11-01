Indians still have two aces up their sleeve

For nearly a month, the Indians have successfully navigated through the crucible of the baseball postseason with basically only two reliable starting pitchers because of their once stellar rotation being ravaged by injuries.

Now that duo of Josh Tomlin and Corey Kluber -- who are a combined 6-1 with a 1.18 ERA in the postseason -- are perfectly lined up with a chance to lead Cleveland to its first World Series championship in 68 years.

Only one victory is needed, and Tomlin gets first crack tonight when he starts Game 6 against the Chicago Cubs with Cleveland at home and leading the series 3-2. If necessary, Kluber will start Game 7 on Wednesday at Progressive Field.

"It's a huge privilege and an honor to be here," Tomlin said. "So we'll take it one step at a time and try to win this thing."

The teams are back here in Cleveland because the Cubs, trying for their first championship since 1908, avoided elimination by outlasting the Indians 3-2 Sunday in a tense Game 5 at Wrigley Field. That victory came after Kluber and Tomlin posted wins in Chicago to tilt the advantage to the underdog Tribe.

After failing to clinch the World Series for the first time since 1948, the Indians are glad to at least be back home, where a sold-out Progressive Field promises to be rocking tonight in anticipation of the city adding another championship to the Cavaliers' NBA title won in June.

"When you're on the road, one, it's kind of you against the world, which is OK," Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. "But the biggest thing of all is when you're the home team, you hit last so you get to use your bullpen differently, and that's a huge advantage. That's why so many good teams have better records at home."

The Indians will have to hit better against Jake Arrieta tonight than they did in a Game 2 loss here. Chicago's starter held Cleveland to only two hits -- none until one out in the sixth -- and one run in 5 2/3 innings.

Arrieta will be pitching with four full days of rest while Tomlin is starting on three days for only the second time in his career. Francona pulled Tomlin after 58 pitches when the right-hander struck out one and walked one Friday while throwing 4 2/3 scoreless innings in Game 3.

"The body's feeling good," Tomlin said. "Everything's feeling the same as it did last start, so hopefully that bodes well for me."

If Cleveland can manage a lead under Tomlin through the middle innings, look for Francona to once again turn to his dominant bullpen, led by versatile strikeout artist Andrew Miller and closer Cody Allen.

And if Chicago survives to force Game 7, then the Indians turn again to their ace Kluber on short rest for a second straight start. He's 4-1 with a 0.89 ERA in five postseason starts, including 2-0 with a 0.75 ERA in the World Series.

"Our main focus right now is to try to win this thing so we can have a parade," Tomlin said.

tjones@dispatch.com

@Todd_Jones

___

(c)2016 The Columbus Dispatch (Columbus, Ohio)

Visit The Columbus Dispatch (Columbus, Ohio) at www.dispatch.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.