Should the Indians Keep the Chief?

That was when Chief Wahoo was born. Originally a yellow faced, smiling figure, he has undergone many changes over the years from a full body logo in the 70’s to now a red faced feather-wearing smiler. With Cleveland at the center of the baseball world thanks to the Tribe’s first World Series visit since 1997, the hot debate over the controversial logo has heated up yet again.

The Washington Redskins of the National Football League has been experiencing much of the same heat from the Native American community and others thinking the name and logo sets a racist tone.

The debate over Chief Wahoo has gained so much attention, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred plans to hold a meeting with Indians owner Paul Dolan after the World Series to discuss the club’s usage of the logo. The Indians already took measures to slowly phase out Chief Wahoo designating the “C” as the teams primary logo three years ago.

But Chief Wahoo continues to appear on jerseys, hats and fan gear.

“I know that that particular logo is offensive to some people,” Manfred said during a ceremony at which Kris Bryant and David Ortiz were presented with the Hank Aaron Award.

“And all of us at Major League Baseball understand why. Logos are, however, primarily a local matter. The local club makes decisions about its logos. Fans get attached to logos. They become part of a team’s history. So it’s not as easy as coming to the conclusion and realizing that the logo is offensive to some segment.

“I’ve talked to Dolan about this issue. We’ve agreed away from the World Series at an appropriate time we will have a conversation about this. I want to understand fully what his view is, and we’ll go from there. At this point in this context, I’m just not prepared to say more.”

Before Game 1 and 2 of the World Series, protesters outside of Progressive Field held signs urging the Indians to get rid of the logo.

As a Cleveland fan, I am kind of biased on the issue. I love Chief Wahoo. When I buy Indians gear, if it doesn’t have him on it, I tend to stay away. It was a part of my childhood and one of the reasons I love the Cleveland Indians. I do not see it as racism, but it doesn’t affect me directly. It affects Native Americans.

Chief Wahoo is a part of the team’s history and tradition. I firmly do not believe when the creator of Chief Wahoo, 17-year-old draftsman Walter Goldbach, an employee of the Novak Company, meant any harm in his depiction.

But, I do understand how Native Americans can believe it is racist. When Bomani Jones went on the air on ESPN wearing a “Caucasians” shirt with a white faced Chief Wahoo with blonde hair parted down the middle and a dollar sign replacing a feather, at first I was outraged and offended. Then I realized, that is exactly what Native Americans feel when seeing Chief Wahoo. If the chief goes, should the Indians name go too?

I am torn on the situation. I want the Chief to live forever. I have fond memories of sporting Chief Wahoo in my drive way fielding ground balls acting like Omar Vizquel and Roberto Alomar. It reminds me of the glory days of 1995 and 97 when I was a starry-eyed toddler watching my Cleveland Indians.

If only there was a way to sit down with a representative of the Native American community and find a happy medium in order to keep the chief. I would hate to see him go.

What are your opinions on if the Cleveland Indians should keep the chief or ditch it all together? Should the Indians change their name? Send your appropriate opinions to jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com and yours could be used in a column next week.