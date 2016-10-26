Let's just make my record respectable

It started out awful, and for eight more weeks, the loss avalanche just kept on falling making my record an embarrassing 64-26 and basically securing last place in the Reflector Picks. So in an attempt to try to make my record as respectable as possible, I tried picking with my brain a bit more, although, thats what got me in trouble in the first place.

Anyway, lets get to some picks.

Norwalk (6-3, 4-2) at Sandusky (8-1, 5-0)

The Truckers are facing a must-win if they want to see the playoffs, but Sandusky has yet to lose a Northern Ohio League game. The Streaks have a ton of athletes and Norwalk could be without sophomore sensation Brandon Haraway. Sandusky is a tough place to play but I expect it to be close. Pick — Sandusky.

St. Paul (9-0, 6-0) at Monroeville (9-0, 6-0)

Forget the game of the week, this is the game of the year. 9-0 vs 9-0. St. Paul. Monroeville. Week 10. Firelands Conference championship. Could you ask for anything more out of a football game? On paper, these two teams are about as evenly matched as it gets. But St. Paul owns a 31-game FC winning streak. It is going to be a nail-biter at Marsh Field. Pick — Monroeville.

Edison (8-1, 5-1) at Perkins (5-4, 3-3)

The Chargers are hoping to remain in a tie atop the Sandusky Bay Conference and grab a home playoff game with their Week 10 win. Giving the Chargers something a little extra to play for is never a good idea for an opponent. Pick — Edison.

Willard (1-8, 0-6) at Tiffin Columbian (1-8, 0-6)

The Flashes are on an 8-game losing streak and Tiffin is tied at the basement with Willard. Neither team would like to see a winless NOL season so expect the best effort from both teams. Willard’s passing game will be the difference. Pick — Willard.

Crestview (6-3, 4-2) at Plymouth (2-7, 0-6)

The Big Red had chances to pick up their first FC win of the season the past few weeks and unfortunately, Crestview seems to be back to traditional form. Plymouth has been decimated by injuries and it doesn’t look like it will be any healthier in Week 10. Though, the fake punt game is always a motivating factor and the Big Red always gets hyped for the Crestview game. Pick — Crestview.

New London (3-6, 1-5) at South Central (2-7, 1-5)

Both teams give up a ton of points and both teams can score in bunches as well. The Trojans have a stud quarterback and the Wildcats have a gun-slinger who can rack up the yards quickly. I like the Wildcats arsenal of weapons in this one. Pick — New London.

Western Reserve (2-7, 2-4) at Mapleton (4-5, 3-3)

It has just been a down year for the Roughriders whose one-dimentional offense is getting banged up. It is always a fun game when the Mounties and Roughriders get together to do battle, but I don’t think this is going to come out in the Riders’ favor. Pick — Mapleton.

Seneca East (8-1, 7-1) at Carey (5-4, 5-3)

I thought Seneca East was toast last week against Tiffin Calvert, but the Tigers proved me wrong. I have learned my lesson. Pick — Seneca East.

Loudonville (1-8) at Shelby (8-1, 5-1)

I also thought Bellevue would take down Shelby last week and again I was proved wrong. Should be a cake walk this week. Pick — Shelby.

Ontario (4-5, 2-3) at Bellevue (6-3, 3-2)

The Redmen should improve to 4-2 in the NOL after this one. Ontario is on its way back, but it won’t be this year. Pick — Bellevue.

