Perez unlikely hero in Game 1, Tribe takes World Series lead

Better yet, Roberto Perez rocks.

The Cleveland Indians’ back-up catcher joined the likes Tribe legends Manny Ramirez and Jim Thome as the only Wahoo Warriors to have a multi-homerun game in the post season. And the Indians win it 6-0 to take a 1-0 lead in the 2016 World Series. Boy, it is great to be a Cleveland fan.

It was a historic night all around. Corey Kluber made history as the only pitcher with eight strikeouts through the first three innings. Klubot looked like that overpowering big kid in little league who threw straight gas. With Kluber on the bump, the offense took it in their hands to give the Cy Young Award winner his first World Series win. He threw six innings and had 24 called strikes with a nasty cut fastball that tailed away from the lefties and in on the righties.

The Indians jumped out early to a quick 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first after Francisco Lindor knocked a 2-out single, stole second and scored on an infield single by Yes Way Jose Ramirez. Then, with the bases juiced, genius pickup Brandon Guyer took one for the team and was hit on his back leg bringing home Mike Napoli who walked earlier in the inning.

Meanwhile, Kluber was lights out. He finished with nine punch outs in his six innings and his earned run average continued to plummet staying below one.

Kluber rocks!

In the bottom of the fourth, Perez showed why Jonathan LuCroy’s decision to ditch the Tribe was better for the Indians in the long run. His 391-foot homer to left gave the Tribe a 4-0 lead and things would stay that way.

Andrew Miller came on for Kluber in the seventh working out of a bases-loaded jam and again worked out of a tight situation in the eighth.

Miller rocks!

It was the bottom of the eighth when the roof blew off The Jake and the history books. Perez’s no-doubter, 2-run dinger put the Tribe up 6-0 and threw him in the company of Thome and Ramirez. He also became the first catcher since Gary Carter of the Met in 1986 to hit two homers in a World Series game and the first 9-hole hitter to do it in the history of the game.

During the season, Perez hit .183 with three homers in 184 plate appearances. He now has three homers in the post season and two in the World Series. He is also the first Indians player to hit two homers in a World Series game. With the 6-0 lead, Cody Allen came in and slammed the door giving the Tribe the Game 1 win. Twelve of the last 13 Game 1 winners have gone on to win the World Series.

Lindor won the battle of young superstars against Kris Bryant as Lindor went 3 for 4 with a double while Bryant was 0 for 3. Jose Ramirez added three hits as well with a double.

Lindor rocks!

If there was only one concern, it was how the Cubs were able to time up Andrew Miller and get base runners against what seemed to be a touchless ALCS MVP. But he was still able to work out of jams to preserve the shutout. So have no fear, the lanky lefty will be back to perfect form.

The Tribe was able to get to Cubs lefty Jon Lester scoring those 3-first inning runs to get a quick lead and force the Cubs to go to the bullpen after 5 and 2/3 innings.

Game 2 will be today with a first pitch time of 7:08 after Major League Baseball moved the game time up an hour due to the forecast of rain in Cleveland.

Cleveland rocks!

Twitter: @JakeFurr11

419-571-9333