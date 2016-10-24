This 98-year-old Norwalk woman remembers Cleveland's last World Series title

Mary Stewart is one of the Cleveland Indians’ biggest fans. She will be right in front of her TV tonight when the Indians host the Chicago Cubs for game one of the World Series.

This is a dream matchup for Major League Baseball. On one side you have the Indians, who are playing in their first World Series in 19 years. The last time we saw the Tribe in the Series they blew a ninth-inning lead in the seventh game and eventually lost to the Florida Marlins.

The last time the Indians won the World Series was in 1948 when they defeated the Boston Braves in six games. Cleveland needed a playoff game just to get into the Series as they defeated the Boston Red Sox 8-3.

After losing the first game of the Series 1-0 with Bob Feller on the mound, the Indians won the next three. The Braves stayed alive with an 11-5 win in game five (again over Feller) in front of an all-time record crowd of 86,288 in Municipal Stadium.

The Series shifted back to Boston where the Indians wrapped it up with a 4-3 victory.

The Cubs have not even been in the Series since 1945. This will be the first time they play in a Series that will be televised. They have not won the Series since 1908.

No matter who wins, can you imagine what the victory parade will be like?

Stewart remembers the last time the Indians won.

“When I was working at the Cleveland News in the city room, we were going to a lot of the games,” she said. “We were pretty excited that it was going to be the World Series. There were people standing behind the fence in the old stadiun. Lou Boudreau would come up to bat and see the spot in the outfield where nobody was standing and he would hit the ball right to that spot. That was his skill.”

Boudreau was her favorite, Stewart said.

“One thing I remember were the double plays to Joe Gordon and Lou Boudreau that helped win some games.”

Did she ever think that would be the last time the Indians would win the Series?

“We weren’t thinking that far ahead,” she said. “We were just excited it was there. We would all gather after the game to celeberate. The reporters knew which hotel would have a room available for a group of us after the game.”

What about this Series?

“Very excited. Especially with the kind of team we have. A week ago we weren’t expecting that they could make it and they did make it. Thanks to our great manager they did it with very unsual use of his players and his injured players and his teenage players. I know they aren’t really teenage players but they sure look it. And that (Ryan) Merritt. I say unbelievable because that’s the only word that fits.

“This is the perfect matchup. One game at a time. I expect the best man to win and I hope it is the Indians.”

