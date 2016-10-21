Without a drought in Northeast Ohio, or feeling good about the Tribe in the World Series

The club last played in the final chapter of the baseball season almost two decades ago. The Tribe fell heartbreakingly short in Miami, on the verge of winning, then giving up a run in the ninth inning of Game 7, losing, ultimately, in 11 innings. That memory, and all the rest of the related local horrors in pro sports, hovered lately, even as the Indians took leads against the favored Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays.

When Danny Salazar and Carlos Carrasco went down to injuries in September, depleting a stellar pitching rotation, the old script seemed take hold. And then Trevor Bauer ended up a drone victim. How prospects then seemed to dim.

Part of the collective feeling of vulnerability stems from a sense of this-is-too-good-to-be-true. Win the NBA title and the World Series in one year? Here? One handy response turns that doubt on its head. What did the Cleveland Cavaliers accomplish in the spring, ending that 52-year championship drought for Northeast Ohio? LeBron James and company cast aside the negative karma and opened the door to more, especially in the way they did so, overcoming that 3-1 deficit, against the celebrated Golden State Warriors, the Cavaliers becoming the first to come from so far behind in The Finals.

At least, that's the perspective this editorial page is taking, reinforced by the route the Tribe have forged. In the previous round, Toronto battered Texas Rangers pitching. The Blue Jays then produced just three runs in the four wins by the Indians. As delightfully surprising as Ryan Merritt's performance was, nothing was quite as remarkable as the pitching in Game 3. Seven took the mound, none going more than two innings, the Tribe giving up just two runs, grabbing a 3-0 lead in the series.

Terry Francona, the Tribe manager, has appeared flawless in his choices. Mike Napoli, Francisco Lindor, Jason Kipnis and Coco Crisp have supplied timely power at the plate. Andrew Miller has been suffocatingly brilliant in relief, 14 strikeouts in seven-plus innings against Toronto, his work a tip of the hat to the front office, which acquired him from the New York Yankees for the stretch run.

Add, finally, the steady defense in the field. All of these and other components have turned the Indians from underdogs to four wins from their first title since 1948.

What could go wrong? Oh, many things. The Chicago Cubs, vying with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the other spot in the World Series, have their own long record of failure ready to be reversed. But something seems different around here since June.

No more drought.

___

(c)2016 the Akron Beacon Journal (Akron, Ohio)

Visit the Akron Beacon Journal (Akron, Ohio) at www.ohio.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.