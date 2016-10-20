Party at Napoli's: Cleveland wins the pennant

For two generations of the city's headstrong sports faithful, the self-effacing label was used to explain the achingly unexplainable.

The Drive. The Fumble. The Shot. The Decision. When the going got good, Murphy's Law always got going.

Only in Cleveland.

These days, it has a sweet new meaning.

Only in Cleveland could a rookie making his second career start and an understaffed Indians team repeatedly cast aside be going to the World Series.

With 4 1/3 fearless innings from the most unlikely playoff hero in franchise history -- an unheralded 24-year-old Texan named Ryan Merritt -- followed by a familiar whitewashing from Andrew Miller and an indomitable bullpen, Cleveland's storybook year continued in a 3-0 win over the Blue Jays in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series on Wednesday at the Rogers Centre.

The Indians clinched their first trip to the Fall Classic in nearly two decades four months to the day after the Cavaliers captured the city's first major sports title in 52 years.

The World Series will begin in Cleveland for the first time next Tuesday.

"Crazy," Merritt said.

"This is awesome. It's tough for them to pick a guy and trust him to go out there that hasn't had much experience.

"It was an honor."

File this one under the category of just so crazy it might work.

In the delirious haze of the cramped visitors' clubhouse afterward, a flock of Indians' players encircled Merritt, drenching the former 16th round draft selection with enough bottles of Bottega Prosecco champagne to fill a bath tub.

Blue Jays slugger Jose Bautista had suggested Merritt would fade when the lights burned brightest, saying, "With our experience in our lineup, I'm pretty sure he's going to be shaking in his boots."

It was a reasonable guess.

Here was an eleventh-hour addition to the playoff roster who spent the season at Triple-A Columbus and had logged 11 career innings in the big leagues.

A soft-tossing left-hander against a powerful Toronto lineup with eight right-handed hitters. An admittedly wide-eyed colt in the loudest stadium in the league.

If merely two of Cleveland's top four starters were injured -- not three of them -- Merritt would still be in the Arizona Instructional League, where he was pitching only last week.

Indians manager Terry Francona pulled Merritt into his office two hours before the game.

"He said, 'Hey, no matter what, good or bad, when you go out there, we're behind you,' " Merritt said. " 'I'm behind you. Your team is behind you. Everybody is behind you. So just go out there and be yourself and just have fun. Just enjoy it.' "

"I wanted to make sure he knew this wasn't life or death," Francona said.

Still ...

"Yeah, I was definitely nervous," Merritt said.

Yet, as if this Indians season could not take a stranger turn, it never showed.

Merritt began his day with an 83-mph fastball down the middle to Bautista and continued to pummel the zone. With sharp command of a repertory of pitches that ranged in speed from the high 60s to the mid 80s -- he threw first-pitch strikes to eight of the first nine hitters -- Merritt had the Blue Jays off balance all day.

He was perfect through 3 1/3 innings and had faced the minimum number of batters before allowing a one-out single to Russell Martin in the fifth. With the Indians leading 3-0, Francona promptly pulled Merritt, but not before thanking him for a performance "above and beyond his years."

Merritt allowed two hits and struck out three over 4 1/3 innings.

In the postgame scrum around his locker, one player shouted, "Look, he's shaking in his boots."

Another said, "Sign them and send them to Joey."

"He shocked the world! He shocked the world!" cried star shortstop Francisco Lindor. "That's what I told him before the game, 'Go out there and shock the world, baby.' "

Bautista's comments did not escape Merritt.

"But I didn't let it affect me or get to me," he said. "I mean, that's a good lineup. I guess he's got a right to say it. It's my first start. The emotions out there were kind of crazy at first, a little nervous. But it settled down, I tried not to let the crowd get to me too much, and I trusted my defense."

The Indians' bats, meanwhile, scored a dozen runs all series, but delivered just enough. They jumped on Toronto starter Marco Estrada early Wednesday. Mike Napoli hit a run-scoring double in the first, Carlos Santana swatted a solo homer in the third, and Coco Crisp hit a solo shot in the fourth.

Once the bullpen got ahold of the lead, it was all but over.

The trio of Bryan Shaw, Miller, and closer Cody Allen held Toronto to four hits over the final 4 2/3 innings. Miller, who pitched 2 2/3 more scoreless innings, became just the fourth reliever to be named ALCS MVP. He struck out 14 hitters over 7 2/3 near-perfect innings for the series.

When Troy Tulowitzki popped up the final out into the glove of first baseman Carlos Santana in foul territory, the party was on.

Only in Cleveland it meant something entirely different.

Only in Cleveland could the Cavaliers vanquish the greatest regular season team ever to become the first team in NBA history to rally from a 3-1 deficit in the finals.

Only in Cleveland could an Indians team without so many of their best players -- and with one of the game's lowest payrolls -- tear into the World Series.

Only in Cleveland could a baby born on June 19 or later know of a world where only, well, Cleveland wins championships.

"This has been a year where everything goes right," Indians owner Paul Dolan told reporters. "Even when something goes wrong, it ends up being right."

