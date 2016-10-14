Lindor, Kluber lead Indians past Blue Jays in Game 1, 2-0

In the first five innings, the Indians and Blue Jays traded empty chances. Finally, the break the Indians were waiting for came in the form of their budding star shortstop.

Blue Jays starter Marco Estrada had his way with the Indians through the first five innings. With no score in the sixth, Jason Kipnis drew a one-out walk. Then Estrada left a change-up low and inside, and Lindor pounded it for a two-run home run to right-center field.

It was Lindor's second home run of the postseason and the biggest of his career.

Kluber spent much his outing escaping scoring threats. The Blue Jays put two runners on base in each of the first three innings and had at least one runner in scoring position in each of the first four innings but came up empty every time.

The first inning of the ALCS, in particular, looked to be going the Blue Jays' way. Josh Donaldson lined a single to center field and was followed by Edwin Encarnacion, who ripped a double to right-center to put two runners in scoring position. Kluber responded by striking out Jose Bautista and getting Russell Martin to ground out.

The next several innings brought much of the same, but Kluber routinely found the right pitch when he needed it to keep it scoreless.

It was another stellar performance against one of baseball's better offenses after he threw seven scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox in Game 2 of the American League Division Series. Kluber has now thrown 131/3 scoreless innings with 13 strikeouts in the postseason.

Andrew Miller entered the game with one out in the seventh inning and was as dominant as he's looked in an Indians' uniform. Miller struck out five of the six hitters he faced _ which included the heart of the Blue Jays' order _ to end the seventh and eighth innings. Miller has now struck out 12 hitters in 52/3 innings this postseason.

Cody Allen worked a 1-2-3 ninth inning for the save.

