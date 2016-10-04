Playoff time is back in Cleveland

Playoff baseball is back in the CLE for the first time since the Indians played the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2013 Wild Card Game. Ah, the sweet memories of those glory days of the 1995 and 97 Tribe teams are flooding my brain, so what if I was 5 and 7 during those years, I still remember them like they were yesterday.

So to does the heartbreak, but that was Cleveland before; this is Cleveland now. Now that the curse is over, now that the city knows the feeling of a championship and the Indians players know what championships mean to the fan base.

When the Cavs won the NBA title, the Indians witnessed first hand the outpouring of love and support from the Cleveland Faithful. Their stadium was surrounded by millions of fans as the Tribe went on its 14-game winning streak spanning from June 14 to July 1. In between that, the massive parade happened.

It was the turning point to the season. Hovering right around .500 and looking for something to get the team rolling, the Tribe went on that franchise-best winning streak. At the forefront was a city that just clinched its first professional sports title since 1964. Tears rolled, old timers rejoiced and the Indians kept on winning.

As impressive as the winning streak was, the longest losing streak the Indians suffered in 2016 was three games. It was the key for capturing the first American League Central title since 2007.

This season had a lot of firsts. It was the first time the Indians had a 30-homerun player since 2008 when Grady Sizemore blasted 33 homers. Not to be outdone, Mike Napoli and Carlos Santana both ended the regular season with 34 long balls becoming the first pair of teammates to hit 30-plus home runs in a season since 2002 when Jim Thome and Ellis Burks achieved the feat when Thome hit 52 and Burks knocked 32.

Just about every player on the roster had career highs in one category or another including Jason Kipnis, Francisco Lindor, Santana, Napoli, Rajai Davis and Tyler Naquin. Did I miss anybody on the entire roster?

As fun as that regular season was, it is time for October baseball. And even though Cleveland.com’s Indians beat writer Paul Hoynes already counts the Tribe out, I think this year is the year. As a true Cleveland fan, I always think this year is the year for all of my Cleveland teams. But this year feels different for the Tribe. I made a prediction before the season started that it would be a Cubs and Indians World Series.

What better way to end a baseball season than with the two longest suffering teams battling it out in November? Sure the Indians have an injury riddled pitching staff, but if Trevor Bauer, Corey Kluber and Josh Tomlin have anything to say about it, they will pitch on back-to-back days if they have to. I think the offense is going to find a burst against Boston. This lineup always seems to hit teams with good pitching better than teams with bad pitching.

So here we go. Game 1 of the American League Division Series starts tonight. Fasten your seat belts and get ready for a wild ride. Its playoff baseball in Cleveland, again.

