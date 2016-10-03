Minnesota Twins name Derek Falvey executive VP, chief baseball officer

“I believe the addition of Derek Falvey to the Minnesota Twins will markedly enhance our organizational excellence and bring championship baseball back to Minnesota,” said Twins Owner Jim Pohlad.

Falvey, 33, has spent the last nine seasons as a member of the Cleveland Indians organization, most recently as the Assistant General Manager, a position he was named to when Chris Antonetti was named President of Baseball Operations in 2015. He spent the previous four seasons as Director of Baseball Operations after being named to the position in December of 2011.

As the newly appointed EVP/Chief Baseball Officer for the Twins, Falvey will be responsible for establishing the vision and related strategies for the club’s baseball operation. Specifically, he will oversee all aspects of the department including: major league team, coaches, and support staff, contract negotiations, player development, scouting, research and development, medical and communications. Falvey will become the sixth head of the Twins baseball operations department, joining Calvin Griffith (1961-84), Howard Fox (1985-86), Andy MacPhail (1986-94), Bill Smith (2007-11) and Terry Ryan (1994-2007, 2011-16).

“It’s a tremendous honor to have the opportunity to lead the Twins baseball operation. This is a proud, resilient franchise, and I’m eager to return championship-caliber baseball to the Twin Cities,” Falvey said. “We will work diligently and collectively to select and develop top-performers, advance our processes, and nurture a progressive culture that will make fans across Twins Territory proud.”

Falvey concluded, “I’d like to express my sincere gratitude and appreciation to Jim Pohlad, Dave St. Peter and the entire Pohlad family for allowing me to become part of the Twins organization. I am now and always will be grateful to the owners, the players and the past and present leadership -top to bottom- of the Cleveland Indians. My wife, son, and I look forward to getting started in Minnesota this fall.”

As Assistant General Manager for the Indians, Falvey assisted Antonetti and Indians General Manager Mike Chernoff in leading all areas of baseball operations, including financial, statistical, and contractual dealings, and contributed to all aspects of professional and amateur player procurement and development. He also oversaw the Advance Scouting process and worked closely with Manager Terry Francona and the Major League Coaching Staff in the day-to-day management of Major League operations.

“Throughout his baseball journey, Derek has earned a reputation as a talented executive thanks to innovation, collaboration and a relentless pursuit of individual and organizational improvement,” Twins President Dave St. Peter said. “We believe Derek represents the next generation of dynamic, game-changing MLB leaders. We expect Derek to create positive change directed at restoring our winning tradition.”

“The Twins would like to thank Jed Hughes of Korn Ferry for invaluable assistance over the past couple months,” St. Peter added. “We’d also like to acknowledge the cooperation of many MLB clubs during our process.”

Falvey’s tenure with the Indians started in 2007 when he began an internship in Baseball Operations. In his first three years with the club, Derek assisted both the Amateur and International Scouting Departments before spending the 2011 season as Assistant Director of Baseball Operations, and 2012-15 as the Director of Baseball Operations. Derek is a graduate of Trinity College in Hartford, CT where he played baseball and earned a degree in economics in 2005.

A formal introductory press conference will be scheduled at Target Field in conjunction with Falvey’s start date with the Twins. Per an understanding with Major League Baseball and the Cleveland Indians, the Twins and Falvey will refrain from further comment on this matter at this time.