Carlos Santana named AL Co-Player of the Week

Santana batted .458 (11-for-24) with five runs scored, three doubles, two home runs and six RBI over six games to earn his second career AL Player of the Week Award, last winning on July 27, 2014. Among AL leaders, Santana finished the period tied for third in doubles and total bases (20), tied for fourth in hits, fifth in batting average, tied for sixth in on-base percentage (.500) and tied for eighth in slugging percentage (.833). Entering play today, Santana has recorded a career-high 34 home runs this season as the Indians currently sit atop the AL Central by 7.0 games.