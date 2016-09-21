Indians' Corey Kluber strong in 4-3 win against Royals; Magic number down to 5

CLEVELAND — Corey Kluber furthered his case for the American League Cy Young award and the Indians' offense struggled to convert chances but did just enough in a 4-3 win against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night.

The win dropped the Indians' magic number to clinch the AL Central down to five games and possibly four, depending on the Detroit Tigers' game against the Minnesota Twins, which was delayed due to weather. It also officially eliminated the Royals from contention in the division.

No pitcher has been able to separate from the pack in a wide-open AL Cy Young race. Kluber ensured his name will appear near the top of the list for at least another week or so by allowing just two runs on six hits in 6 1/3 innings pitched.

The Royals entered the game with the fifth-fewest strikeouts in all of baseball this season. Kluber struck out nine Royals on Wednesday and at one point struck out five straight batters. That stretch — in the fifth and sixth innings — came at same time that the Indians' offense broke through to give him the first lead of the night.

That was in the bottom of the fifth inning trailing 2-1. Facing Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy (11-10, 3.64), Carlos Santana opened the inning with a double off the wall in right field. He was followed by Jason Kipnis, who went back-to-back with Santana and drove a double to center field to tie it at 2.

With two outs, Jose Ramirez did what the Indians struggled to do in the first four innings and came away with a go-ahead two-out double to score Kipnis and put the Indians on top 3-2. Prior to that inning the Indians were 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position, allowing multiple scoring threats to go for naught.

Ramirez finished with there doubles, a career high for him and the season high for any Indians hitter in a single game. He also scored the Indians' first run after his initial double when Lonnie Chisenhall followed with a single to right field in the second inning.

Kluber (18-9, 3.11) left with one out in the top of the seventh and the tying run on second base after Chelsor Cuthbert doubled to center field. Andrew Miller entered, quickly getting Billy Burns to ground out on a nice back-handed play by Ramirez and striking out Jarrod Dyson to end the inning.

Santana in the eighth gave the Indians an insurance run with a single — his fourth hit of the night — up the middle to score Tyler Naquin, who singled and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Roberto Perez. It was Santana's first four-hit game of the season.

That insurance run proved to be significant. Cody Allen entered in the ninth and quickly allowed a towering solo home run to Salvador Perez that cut the Indians' lead to 4-3. Alex Gordon then worked a walk and was taken out in favor of the speedy Terrance Gore. Gore, the tying run, attempted to steal second but was thrown out via a perfect throw by Perez. It was the first time in Gore's career he was caught stealing.

With the bases now clear, Allen (28th save) quickly recorded the final two outs to secure the Indians' 88th win this season.

———

(c)2016 Akron Beacon Journal (Akron, Ohio)

Visit the Akron Beacon Journal (Akron, Ohio) at www.ohio.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.