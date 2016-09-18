Tigers hold off Indians, 9-5

CLEVELAND — It was a wild one, but the Detroit Tigers beat the Cleveland Indians for the second time in 15 meetings this season.

The Tigers had a one-run lead in the ninth before J.D. Martinez added a three-run home run. The Tigers went on to beat the Indians, 9-5, on Sunday afternoon at Progressive Field. The Tigers had lost the first two games in the series, but avoided being swept.

Miguel Cabrera (left hand), who would later collect his 2,500th career hit, was one of three Tigers hit by pitches from Indians right-handed pitcher Trevor Bauer early in the game.

Bauer's wildness was costly to the Indians in the sixth inning. James McCann scored from third on a wild pitch with two outs to give the Tigers a 6-4 lead.

The Indians answered back with a home run by Carlos Santana off Alex Wilson in the bottom of the sixth to cut the Tigers' lead to 6-5.

Justin Upton, with his back to the left-field wall, caught a fly ball hit by Mike Napoli, for the second out of the eighth inning. The Tigers then brought closer Francisco Rodriguez in to face Santana and he popped out to short.

The Tigers scored three runs in the second inning to take a 3-2 lead. Cabrera singled to right in that inning for his 2,500th career hit.

Ian Kinsler became the second Tiger hit by a pitch from Bauer in the third inning. Kinsler was shaken after a 93 mph fastball glanced off his batting helmet. Bauer appeared to apologize as Kinsler walked to first base, after being checked out for a few minutes by athletic trainer Kevin Rand.

Bauer gave up a walk to Cameron Maybin, then a line-drive single to right by Cabrera to load the bases.

Bauer then hit Victor Martinez in the right knee. Kinsler said something to Bauer before crossing the plate. Martinez rolled on the ground in pain for a couple minutes, but eventually jogged down the first base line and remained in the game. It was the second time in the series that Victor Martinez was hit by a pitch in his right knee. Erick Aybar added a two-out, two-run single in the inning to give the Tigers a 3-2 lead.

Tigers lefty Daniel Norris threw behind ex-Tiger Rajai Davis on his first pitch of the third. Home plate umpire Jordan Baker then issued warnings to both teams.

Upton added a two-out two-run home run on a 450-foot blast over the wall to the deepest part of center field to give the Tigers a three-run cushion in the fifth.

The Indians cut the Tigers' lead to 5-4 with two runs in the bottom of the fifth. A fielding error by Kinsler allowed Chris Gimenez to score. Francisco Lindor followed with a sac fly to right to score Davis. Kinsler was ejected after the end of the fifth inning for arguing with Baker.

Norris allowed four runs (one earned) on five hits over five innings for the Tigers. He walked one and struck out six.

Bauer allowed six runs on 10 hits over 5 2/3 innings for the Indians. He walked two, hit three batters and had five strikeouts. The three hit batters tied an Indians record.

